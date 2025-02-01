"The bricklayer has a lot of nerve": Fans react to Sabrina Ionescu's cryptic tweet amid Angel Reese jab

Sabrina Ionescu caused a stir with her latest post on X (formerly Twitter), sending fans into a frenzy as many were convinced she was responding to Angel Reese's in-game comments about Ionescu's defense. Upon her return to the court with Phantom BC, Ionescu put on a show, but she wasn't exempt from controversy.

Reese was caught on video saying Sabrina couldn't guard, which raised some eyebrows around the league. On Saturday, the New York Liberty guard wrote a word with no explanation, leaving the door open to fans to make whatever they wanted of it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As soon as fans read this tweet, they started trying to figure out what she meant and plenty of them came to the same conclusion: it was a response to Reese.

"The bricklayer has a lot of nerve! You were amazing lastnight BTW!!😜" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Angel Reese talking crap," another fan said.

"Oops i think she saw the video of Reese saying 'Sabrina can’t f*cking guard'," another fan wrote.

Others showed the world the video, showed support to Sabrina Ionescu by saying she was a good defender and mentioned that this wasn't the only time her name was mentioned this week.

"the way this could mean anything since a lot happened involving her or someone using her name in the past week 😂," one fan wrote.

"When someone says Sabrina can’t guard," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

This could also be a response to Caitlin Clark rejecting the invitation to team up with Ionescu for a WNBA-NBA crossover 2-on-2 3-point contest, but fans didn't remember that part of the week.

Sabrina Ionescu dominated Angel Reese, Rose BC in first game back in Unrivaled

Sabrina Ionescu had the last laugh in this matchup, playing 19 minutes against Angel Reese and Rose BC, finishing the night with 32 points on 11-from-18 from the field, including 7-from-10 from deep. She added nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks to lead her team to a 75-63 win.

Reese played 11 minutes and scored 13 points on 5-from-8 from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds, dished one assist and blocked two shots.

Phantom improved to 2-3 with this result while Rose dropped to 1-4. Ionescu didn't play a single game last week, but she came back strong and put on a show to demonstrate that if she can't guard, she definitely can score.

This can be the start of a rivalry, but we won't know until they clash again on Feb. 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback