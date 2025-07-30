  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Golden State Valkyries
  • "The Buzzer Beater" - Fans go wild after dildo lands on court and causes shocking stoppage during Valkyries vs Dream game

"The Buzzer Beater" - Fans go wild after dildo lands on court and causes shocking stoppage during Valkyries vs Dream game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 30, 2025 02:53 GMT
Fans go wild after dildo lands on court and causes shocking stoppage during Valkyries vs Dream game. (Photo: IMAGN)
Fans go wild after dildo lands on court and causes shocking stoppage during Valkyries vs Dream game. (Photo: IMAGN)

WNBA fans went wild on social media after a dildo landed on the court during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream. A fan threw the item, which halted a short stoppage in play. It got even wilder because the broadcast even showed the dildo live before the camera panned away.

Ad

But since it's the internet, fans were quick to screengrab the entire thing. With less than a minute left to play in Tuesday's game, the officials asked for a stoppage after a fan threw a green thing on the court.

And when the camera zoomed in on the thing, it turned out to be a dildo. The broadcast quickly shifted, and the commentators for the game were flabbergasted. The delay didn't affect the game too much since it was still a thriller, with Cecilia Zandalasini hitting the game-winning shot to give the Valkyries a 77-75 win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Since it was a dildo and a WNBA game, the fans went wild just because it was shown on the broadcast. Some couldn't believe that it happened, mocking the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Ad

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications