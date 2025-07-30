"The Buzzer Beater" - Fans go wild after dildo lands on court and causes shocking stoppage during Valkyries vs Dream game

WNBA fans went wild on social media after a dildo landed on the court during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream. A fan threw the item, which halted a short stoppage in play. It got even wilder because the broadcast even showed the dildo live before the camera panned away.But since it's the internet, fans were quick to screengrab the entire thing. With less than a minute left to play in Tuesday's game, the officials asked for a stoppage after a fan threw a green thing on the court. And when the camera zoomed in on the thing, it turned out to be a dildo. The broadcast quickly shifted, and the commentators for the game were flabbergasted. The delay didn't affect the game too much since it was still a thriller, with Cecilia Zandalasini hitting the game-winning shot to give the Valkyries a 77-75 win. Since it was a dildo and a WNBA game, the fans went wild just because it was shown on the broadcast. Some couldn't believe that it happened, mocking the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.Here are some of the best reactions. Clippy @CheckTheMoon06LINKThe Buzzer Beater.Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.