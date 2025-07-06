“The day Angel Reese lost her whistle”: Fans split after Chennedy Carter reminisces iconic Sky moment amid teamless season

Former Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter reminisced over her and Angel Reese's iconic performance from last season. The Sky defeated the Seattle Storm on July 5, 2024, following a couple of stellar performances from Carter and Reese.
Carter scored 33 points on 15-for-24 shooting. Meanwhile, the Sky rookie finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and two assists on 8-for-13 shooting. A year later, she is no longer in the league, despite being a promising talent. Carter shared a picture of her and Reese's stellar performance on Instagram.
The team had two promising talents last season and is struggling in 2025 after losing its star guard, Courtney Vandersloot. Fans reacted to this iconic Chicago Sky moment, calling it the day that Angel Reese lost her whistle.
“The day Angel lost her whistle," one fan said.
"Carter need to be in the league for real. Unnecessary to argue why she isn’t," another said.
Fans gave a mixed reaction to Chennedy Carter with some calling for her return while others argued against it, citing her off-court issues.
"The W needs Chennedy man, she is so tuff," one fan said:
"Chennedy just had to be a weirdo," another fan said.
"Carter was the reason they won the amount of games they did last season. You can definitely see a difference without her on the team," another commented.
The Atlanta Dream drafted Carter with the No. 4 pick of the 2020 draft. She was with the team for two seasons, making just 27 appearances before joining the LA Sparks in 2023.
Following a one-year stint with the Sparks, Chennedy Carter headed to the Sky, making 33 appearances for them in 2024. She averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.7%. Carter led the team in scoring, and Marina Mabrey (14.0 points) was second. Chicago finished its season as the 10th seed.
The Chicago Sky find themselves needing Chennedy Carter in 2025
Letting go of Chennedy Carter might've been a poor decision for the Sky, as the team finds itself in need of a quality guard. They were relying on Courtney Vandersloot, but she will miss the remainder of 2025 after tearing her ACL on June 7.
Vandersloot was averaging 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game before her injury. The team has struggled in her absence, going 3-7 over its last 10 games. The Sky are 5-11 and 12th in the league, and have yet to register a win against any team outside the bottom four. They have only defeated the Dallas Wings, LA Sparks and Connecticut Sun.
Fans can't help but wonder how the team would've looked if it still had Chennedy Carter in the lineup.