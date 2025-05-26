"The Draymond of the WNBA" - Fans go wild over 5'8" Kelsey Plum's too-small celebration on 6"3" Angel Reese during Sparks-Sky clash

Kelsey Plum's arrival in Los Angeles this season has been nothing short of entertaining for Sparks fans and the WNBA, whether it's a 37-performance to start the year off or her celebrations after scoring a bucket.

On Sunday evening, Plum electrified fans in the first quarter against the Chicago Sky by blowing past Angel Reese for a left-handed layup and then rubbing it in by hitting the "too small" celebration.

"Plum Dawg starting early," the WNBA posted on their official X account.

Fans erupted in the post and quickly went to the comments to post their reaction on X.

Channy @@ChanFromMinny angel is just the draymond of the wnba

Jamie @@jayAYEme Did she just too small Angel???

Michael @@mikeaalen112735 Too small on Reese wowwwwwwwww

Fans continued to react in the moment as they acknowledged how Kelsey Plum seems to be enjoying her newly expanded role with the Sparks.

Yung DLo @@DLoThaReal Too small, okay Plum Dawg talk yo s***

CaitlinFor3 @@CaitlinForThree Kelsey Plum is loving getting to dictate the offense with the Sparks.

"KP you didn't habe to use her move on her like that lmaooo," one fan commented on the WNBA's Instagram post.

The Sparks wound up beating the Sky 91-78. Kelsey Plum led the way with a game-high 28 points along with eight assists.

Plum is finding her groove with her new team after being traded to the Sparks from the Las Vegas Aces during the offseason. Plum played eight seasons with the Aces while helping the franchise win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

So far in Los Angeles, the Sparks have gone 1-3 in their first four games. Plum has averaged 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals this season. Her production is an upgrade over her 17.8 points per game last season with the Aces.

Kelsey Plum sparks new chapter in Los Angeles as orgnization rebuilds

The arrival of three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum in Los Angeles sparked a changed in the orgnaization after a tough 2024 campaign. Los Angeles finished last season 8-32 and was ranked one of the worst teams of the year.

Plum told reporters at the start of the season the Los Angeles became her designated choice to continue her career because of her expanded role in rebuilding the organization into a contender.

“It’s the turn of a new leaf in a lot of different ways, in leadership and investment in the franchise,” Plum said. “That’s why I decided to come here.”

“Changing the culture, that’s a day-to-day process,” Plum added. “That’s not something that you can rush. There’s a lot of young talent…I’m excited about the opportunity, and I’m excited about the potential this team has.”

Los Angeles will have a long route to changing the franchise into a winning organizationm but on thing forsure is that Plum will be vital to that change this season and going forward.

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More