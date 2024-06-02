"The envy of Caitlin Clark is undeniable": Emmanuel Acho hits out at Chennedy Carter for 'arrogance' following postgame comments

Caitlin Clark's introduction to the WNBA has been less than rosy. While the Fever scoring phenom has adjusted fairly well to most of the demands of the WNBA, she seems to have a target on her back and is copping some serious blows from her opponents.

Noted pundit Emmanuel Acho weighed in on the Indiana Fever star's misfortunes after she was hard checked to the ground preceding an inbounds play by Chicago Sky Guard Chenedy Carter.

"Athletes are some of the most arrogant people on the planet, it often takes that attitude of arrogance to excel. However, when arrogance isn’t being fed, it gives birth to envy, and the envy of Clark is undeniable. Let’s not gaslight fans & tell them it doesn’t exist.

With the game closely poised at 71-70, Carter's hard check was adjudged a personal foul. Clark shook off the hard hit, sank one of the ensuing free throws and this turned out to be the difference between the two teams in the end.

Chenedy Carter refused to comment on the incident and appeared quite displeased with the Caitlin Clark questions in the post game presser.

"I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions”

Meanwhile, speaking about the incident after the game, Clark displayed poise and said,

"I wasn’t expecting that. But I think it’s just like, ‘Respond, calm down and let your play do the talking."

Many noted athletes have echoed Emmanuel Acho's sentiment. Former NFL RB Troy Brown theorized in the June 1 episode of "The Pivot Podcast" that WNBA veterans would be resentful towards Clark and she would have the biggest target on her back.

These speculations do not seem unfounded at all as she leads all players in the league in fouls and has been facing a bit of a fouling problem herself.

How did Caitlin Clark perform against Chicago Sky?

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's first clash in the pros lived up to its billing. In a matchup that saw Camilla Cardoso making her pro debut, the sell-out crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse witnessed Clark accumulate 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists going (4-11) from the field and an uncharacteristic (2-9) from three. Clark's rival Angel Reese struggled from the field but impacted the game with 13 rebounds.