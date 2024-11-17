"The height difference frying me" - WNBA fans in stitches as Angel Reese towers over rapper DDG in 'What U Bad For' promo

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has kept herself busy this offseason, juggling various activities like hosting her podcast, watching NFL games and working on her game. Reese was also in a promo with rapper DDG for his song "What U Bad For" featuring Real Boston Richey.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DDG shared a video of himself with the Sky superstar. He was rapping a verse from his new song with Reese standing and making gestures. Her mere presence was enough to draw over a million views.

Reese is familiar with the music scene, being friends with Megan Thee Stallion and Latto. She attended Megan's concert in Chicago back in May and was even on stage dancing. She appeared in Latto's music video for her song "Put It On Da Floor Again" featuring Cardi B.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WNBA fans, as expected, reacted to the video featuring Angel Reese. However, they pointed out DDG's height compared to the WNBA star. He stands at around 5-foot-9, significantly shorter than Reese, who is listed at 6-foot-3.

"The height difference frying me," a fan wrote.

"You like 4’11 next to her," one fan commented.

"DDG trying to so hard not to look up at her," another fan noticed.

Expand Tweet

DDG is a rapper from Michigan and has released three studio albums since 2019. His song "Moonwalking in Calabasas" is the highest-charting of his career, which peaked at 26 in the US R&B and Hip-Hop Top 100 in 2020.

"Height difference is crazy and you have those boots on," a fan replied.

"He really rapping at her chest," one fan remarked.

"Tell her fix that goofy ah follow through," another fan joked.

Angel Reese has been busy working out this offseason, especially after recovering from wrist surgery that cut short her rookie campaign. She's set to play in the Unrivaled basketball league this January along with 35 other WNBA stars.

Angel Reese wants to be teammates with Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese wants to be teammates with Caitlin Clark. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite being rookies, Angel Reese and Cailtin Clark helped spark the WNBA's popularity last season. Reese and Clark's rivalry made headlines and were one of the main reasons why fans started packing arenas.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal last month, Reese opened up about her rivalry with Clark. She acknowledged the impact they have had on women's basketball and even teased teaming up in the future.

"Me and Caitlin have been playing against each other since we were kids," Reese said. "It's just a full-circle moment of how women are viewed when it comes to trash-talking. ... I think we're two great competitors. We brought a lot of fans to this league and I think we're gonna continue to do that and one day, hopefully, we can be teammates."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if it happens as early as January since Caitlin Clark has been linked to Unrivaled. It's much harder to do in the WNBA given that they have at least three more seasons before they become free agents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback