"The OG baddie": Rickea Jackson pens heartfelt birthday tribute for her mother, shares adorable pictures

LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson marked her mother Caryn's birthday with a sweet tribute on social media that captured the special bond they have.

The former Tennessee star took to Instagram stories to share photos of her mother and their memorable moments together. She had different reactions to each picture, including teasing her as the original "baddie."

Check out screenshots of her photos below:

The OG Baddie

All-out support

Happy birthday, mommy!

Love abounds

Like Rickea Jackson, Caryn was also a collegiate player as per published reports. She played at Detroit Murray Wright, receiving All-State honors while there, and then played for the University of Kansas. According to 247sports, she is currently an entrepreneur and the founder of Court Side Cutie, a consultation firm for parents of athletes.

Meanwhile, Jackson had an eventful rookie season in the WNBA with the Sparks, averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 40 games on her way to earning a spot in the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

She is currently playing in the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League with Mist Basketball Club, playing alongside fellow WNBA stars DiJonai Carrington, Courtney Vandersloot, Aaliyah Edwards, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. The team is fifth in the tournament with a 3-7 record.

Caryn Jackson says she always knew daughter Rickea Jackson has a bright future in basketball

A basketball player herself, Caryn Jackson said she always knew that Rickea Jackson has it in her to excel in the sport. She already had an inkling when she laid her eyes on her at birth.

She talked about it ahead of the WNBA Draft last year, where Jackson was eventually selected fourth overall out of the University of Tennessee.

Caryn said (via 6 News in Knoxville):

"I knew that if she played she was gonna be great. I mean, it sounds cliche to say but sometimes you know when your children have a special 'It' factor and I saw it in her immediately at birth."

True as seen by her mother, Rickea Jackson steadily blossomed into a solid basketball player. She was a McDonald's All-American at Detroit Edison High School before starring in Mississippi State and Tennessee in college, where she finished with averages of 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 127 games.

Her impressive collegiate run moved the LA Sparks to select in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In Los Angeles, she is being counted on to turn the team's fortunes along with veteran players Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum as well as fellow rising star Cameron Brink.

Seeing how her daughter has progressed well in her basketball journey, Caryn could not be prouder, saying:

"I am so proud. I mean she worked to get here. She's a professional on the court, off the court, everything she does, she thinks about her future..."

Jackson is currently playing in the Unrivaled Basketball League, where she is looking to shore up her game in preparation for the next WNBA season.

