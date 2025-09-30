"The Queen has spoken" - Ex-MVP & WNBA world rally behind Napheesa Collier's bold callout of Cathy Engelbert

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier isn't afraid to stand her ground and call out certain people. During her exit interview on Tuesday, Collier didn't shy away from calling out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The star forward criticized the commissioner for not being a good leader and having a lack of accountability.This came out of frustration when she suffered an apparent knee injury against Alyssa Thomas. The Phoenix Mercury star stole the ball from her and made contact with her lower body. The officials did not issue a foul call on Thomas, despite Collier being in visible pain.Head coach Cheryl Reeve berated the referees for not blowing their whistles. This led to her being ejected and suspended for Game 4. The WNBA also penalized her $15,000. The Lynx, on the other hand, were eliminated after four games.Following this, WNBA legend Elena Delle Donne applauded Napheesa Collier for her bold actions.&quot;The Queen has spoken!&quot; Delle Donne posted on Instagram.WNBA legend agreed with what Collier said about the league.Other players and stars also reacted to what Collier did.&quot;@PHEEsespieces💎 thank you for your bravery!!!!!!!!&quot; Dearica Hamby posted.Dearica Marie Hamby @dearicamarieLINK@PHEEsespieces 💎 thank you for your bravery!!!!!!!!&quot;🗣️🗣️👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽&quot; Alysha Clark posted.Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White weighed in on the matter.&quot;I have a lot of respect for Phee, I'm thankful that we have strong women that are willing to say the things that matter and say the things that will move the needle for change.&quot; White said.Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippouLINKStephanie White, in part, on Napheesa Collier's statement: &quot;I have a lot of respect for Phee. ... . I'm thankful that we have strong women that are willing to say the things that matter and say the things that will move the needle for change.&quot;Even Lexie Hull applauded what Collier did.&quot;I think I agree with everything she said. We're at a really important time in the league and changes need to be made, and so you're seeing her talk about that and really proud of her for making that statement today.&quot; Hull said.What did Napheesa Collier say about the league and the commissioner?Napheesa Collier is fed up with the lack of accountability and took matters to her own hands. On Tuesday, the MVP finalist addressed the concern and issue about the league.&quot;At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across Cathy [Engelbert] and asked how she plans to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, 'Well, only the losers complain about the refs',&quot; Collier said.Collier also said that young stars like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers should be grateful for the WNBA's platform. Without it, they wouldn't be able to showcase their talents.&quot;We have the best players in the world, we have the best fans in the world. But right now, we have the worst leadership in the world.&quot;Napheesa Collier also revealed that Engelbert told her that players should be on their knees to thank her for the league's media rights deal.