"The storm doesn’t last forever": Angel Reese extends heartfelt comfort to Travis Hunter’s wife after emotional clip goes viral amid backlash

Angel Reese has extended her support to Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee. On Tuesday, the wife of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver posted on TikTok, and the Chicago Sky star comforted her with a big message.Over the weekend, Lenee posted a video of her crying in the bathroom, seemingly one from the past. The voice of a viral preacher played in the background. In the caption, Lenee reflected on her personal growth in the last few months.&quot;I wish I could go back and hug December me🥹, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way,&quot; she wrote. &quot;I don’t even recognize this girl anymore.&quot;&quot;The amount you can grown and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. ❤️ Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.&quot;Lenee received support from Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky star showered love on Hunter's wife and helped reassure her.&quot;so proud of you bby! the storm doesn't last forever,&quot; she commented.Angel Reese's comment on Leanna Lenee's TikTok via @leannalenee6Angel Reese supported Travis Hunter’s wife amid backlash over Heisman Trophy gestureIn December, Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for being the most outstanding player in college football. Hunter was accompanied by his mother and his then fiancée, Leanna Lenee. Unfortunately, the biggest moment of his college football career went viral for a very different reason.When Hunter's name was announced, his mom and coach Deion Sanders stood up, but Lenee kept sitting until he came to hug her. The internet went rogue, slamming Lenee's lack of enthusiasm.Angel Reese finally stepped in, urging fans on X to leave the couple alone.&quot;leave that girl alone &amp; let them be happy damn!&quot;When a fan reiterated that Hunter's wife was wrong for not standing up, Reese called the fan out for giving opinions about someone else's love life.&quot;I don’t know that boy at all. I’m just supporting another athlete but why do yall care so much? AGAIN, they are happy. Yall wanna be internet relationship experts so bad. This is why we want to keep things private cause yall always gonna try to find SOMETHING.&quot;Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee got engaged in 2024 and tied the knot in May earlier this year.