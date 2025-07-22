  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "The storm doesn’t last forever": Angel Reese extends heartfelt comfort to Travis Hunter’s wife after emotional clip goes viral amid backlash

"The storm doesn’t last forever": Angel Reese extends heartfelt comfort to Travis Hunter’s wife after emotional clip goes viral amid backlash

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 22, 2025 23:43 GMT
Angel Reese comforted Travis Hunter&rsquo;s wife with a big message after clip of Leanna Lenne crying goes viral [Picture Credit: Getty]
Angel Reese comforted Travis Hunter’s wife with a big message after clip of Leanna Lenne crying goes viral [Picture Credit: Getty]

Angel Reese has extended her support to Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee. On Tuesday, the wife of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver posted on TikTok, and the Chicago Sky star comforted her with a big message.

Ad

Over the weekend, Lenee posted a video of her crying in the bathroom, seemingly one from the past. The voice of a viral preacher played in the background. In the caption, Lenee reflected on her personal growth in the last few months.

"I wish I could go back and hug December me🥹, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way," she wrote. "I don’t even recognize this girl anymore."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The amount you can grown and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. ❤️ Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you."
Ad
Ad

Lenee received support from Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky star showered love on Hunter's wife and helped reassure her.

"so proud of you bby! the storm doesn't last forever," she commented.
Angel Reese&#039;s comment on Leanna Lenee&#039;s TikTok via @leannalenee6
Angel Reese's comment on Leanna Lenee's TikTok via @leannalenee6

Angel Reese supported Travis Hunter’s wife amid backlash over Heisman Trophy gesture

In December, Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for being the most outstanding player in college football. Hunter was accompanied by his mother and his then fiancée, Leanna Lenee. Unfortunately, the biggest moment of his college football career went viral for a very different reason.

Ad

When Hunter's name was announced, his mom and coach Deion Sanders stood up, but Lenee kept sitting until he came to hug her. The internet went rogue, slamming Lenee's lack of enthusiasm.

Angel Reese finally stepped in, urging fans on X to leave the couple alone.

"leave that girl alone & let them be happy damn!"
Ad

When a fan reiterated that Hunter's wife was wrong for not standing up, Reese called the fan out for giving opinions about someone else's love life.

"I don’t know that boy at all. I’m just supporting another athlete but why do yall care so much? AGAIN, they are happy. Yall wanna be internet relationship experts so bad. This is why we want to keep things private cause yall always gonna try to find SOMETHING."
Ad

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee got engaged in 2024 and tied the knot in May earlier this year.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications