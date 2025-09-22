  • home icon
  • "The style of arrogance is noticeable": Fever fans have a laugh riot as Becky Hammon’s courtside antics go viral after embarrassing loss

"The style of arrogance is noticeable": Fever fans have a laugh riot as Becky Hammon’s courtside antics go viral after embarrassing loss

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 22, 2025 15:02 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Game Two - Source: Getty
Fever fans have a laugh riot as Becky Hammon’s courtside antics go viral after embarrassing loss - Source: Getty

Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces suffered a Game 1 89-73 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday. She is trending on social media for a courtside antic during the game.

Fans on social media reacted to the video. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) mocked her for her behavior.

“childish & silly. she thinks she is still playing for Russia. the same style of arrogance is noticeable.”
Other fans had a laugh riot.

More fans shared the same thoughts.

Indiana took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. Kelsey Mitchell had a playoff-career high 34 points, alongside three assists and one rebound. She also shot 12-of-23 from the field, making four out of six 3-point attempts. Odyssey Sims added 17 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Natasha Howard recorded a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever, Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever, Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever, and Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever huddle on the floor - Source: Getty
Aces center A’ja Wilson, despite having won the MVP award earlier that day, had a rough shooting night. She shot 6-of-22 from the field for 16 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds. Jackie Young led the Aces with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Becky Hammon opens up after Game 1 loss to Indiana

Becky Hammon spoke to the media after her team lost at home to the Indiana Fever on Sunday. She praised the Fever for how they played and wasn’t too pleased with the way her team defended Kelsey Mitchell.

“[Fever] won all three categories and they played with a greater sense of urgency,” Becky Hammon said. “Clearly, we had no answer for [Kelsey] Mitchell, couldn’t even attempt to slow her down a little bit. I thought it was poor, really poor… she had a hot night and we let her get going.”
The Aces will have to do better than Game 1 if they’re to get a win when they host Game 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Time is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Ubong Richard
