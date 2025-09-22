"The style of arrogance is noticeable": Fever fans have a laugh riot as Becky Hammon’s courtside antics go viral after embarrassing loss

Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces suffered a Game 1 89-73 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday. She is trending on social media for a courtside antic during the game.Fans on social media reacted to the video. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) mocked her for her behavior.“childish &amp; silly. she thinks she is still playing for Russia. the same style of arrogance is noticeable.”Room 1408 @mp4995491LINK@kenswift @IndianaFever @PatBoylanPacers @John_G_Nolan @aerial_powers23 @CaitlinClark22 @aa_boston @AmberLCox childish &amp;amp;amp; silly she thinks she is still playing for Russia the same style of arrogance is noticeableOther fans had a laugh riot.Patty @pattymk86LINK@kenswift @IndianaFever @PatBoylanPacers @John_G_Nolan @aerial_powers23 @CaitlinClark22 @aa_boston @AmberLCox This might be the funniest thing I've seen today 😂Bella Dibala @BellaDibala2349LINK@kenswift @IndianaFever @PatBoylanPacers @John_G_Nolan @aerial_powers23 @CaitlinClark22 @aa_boston @AmberLCox Becky you are so cute 😂😂😄😄😄Sports Girl Forever ☀️🌾🌾🌾 @DeltaRedBostonLINK@kenswift @IndianaFever @PatBoylanPacers @John_G_Nolan @aerial_powers23 @CaitlinClark22 @aa_boston @AmberLCox You a bad man for this 🤣More fans shared the same thoughts.Fran Djarin 💆🏻‍♀️🌸🏀🏃🏻‍♀️ @grogu_dindjarinLINK@kenswift @IndianaFever @PatBoylanPacers @John_G_Nolan @aerial_powers23 @CaitlinClark22 @aa_boston @AmberLCox Lmao 😂 🦸squirrel hasnt seen the real aces yet @italkwbbLINKI’ve watched this 20 times I can’t stop laughing😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Indiana took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. Kelsey Mitchell had a playoff-career high 34 points, alongside three assists and one rebound. She also shot 12-of-23 from the field, making four out of six 3-point attempts. Odyssey Sims added 17 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Natasha Howard recorded a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever, Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever, Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever, and Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever huddle on the floor - Source: GettyAces center A’ja Wilson, despite having won the MVP award earlier that day, had a rough shooting night. She shot 6-of-22 from the field for 16 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds. Jackie Young led the Aces with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists.Becky Hammon opens up after Game 1 loss to IndianaBecky Hammon spoke to the media after her team lost at home to the Indiana Fever on Sunday. She praised the Fever for how they played and wasn’t too pleased with the way her team defended Kelsey Mitchell.“[Fever] won all three categories and they played with a greater sense of urgency,” Becky Hammon said. “Clearly, we had no answer for [Kelsey] Mitchell, couldn’t even attempt to slow her down a little bit. I thought it was poor, really poor… she had a hot night and we let her get going.”The Aces will have to do better than Game 1 if they’re to get a win when they host Game 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Time is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.