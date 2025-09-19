“The tongue is so powerful”: Angel Reese confesses full-circle moment with Shaquille O’Neal after signature shoe sellout

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reached a new milestone by launching her signature shoe with Reebok on Thursday. The sneaker sold out within minutes of its release. However, for Reese, this moment was no surprise, as she had pictured this full-circle achievement with Shaquille O’Neal a year ago.Sharing a clip from Shaq's Netflix show Power Moves on her story on Thursday, Reese said she always believed her shoe would succeed.&quot;A year ago I said this &amp; now my shoe is sold out 🥺. The tongue is so powerful @Reebokbasketball @Reebok,&quot; she wrote.In the clip, Reese appeared alongside Shaq as she opened up about her love for Reebok, while expressing her desire to help the company reclaim its foothold in the sneaker industry.&quot;I want Reebok to just be on top, like growing up, everybody always pushed like, 'wear Nike,' and they didn't really push wearing Reebok,&quot; Reese said. &quot;I'm just excited. I just want everybody walking down the street in Reebok. I'm telling you all the baddies wear Reebok.&quot;Angel Reese shares her full circle moment on Instagram (Source: Reese/IG)Her comments from a year ago have come full circle with her sneakers flying off shelves on the first day of their release. Reebok itself had suffered these last few decades, but has seen a revival under Shaquille O'Neal's leadership, with Reese in the forefront.The Angel Reese 1s were released in three colorways: Diamond Dust, a classic white design, Receipts Read, which features a sleek black and white combo, and a MeBounds colorway, which has a vibrant pink color scheme.Angel Reese pens an emotional &quot;Launch Day&quot; message as her first signature shoe finds immense successAngel Reese has been one of the WNBA's most exciting prospects alongside Caitlin Clark as she continues to grow in popularity. Her latest sneakers have been a testament to this, with all pairs being sold out in minutes of their release on Thursday.Before the launch, Reese penned an emotional note to her fans on X (formerly Twitter), thanking them for their support.&quot;✨ HAPPY LAUNCH DAY ✨ Today I get to share a dream turned reality—my very first shoe👟I can’t even put into words how PROUD I am of this moment, how THANKFUL I am for the journey, and how GRATEFUL I am for every single person who has supported me along the way. 23 years old… and I just dropped my very first signature shoe. WOW. 🥺🙏🏽,&quot; she wrote.The Angel Reese 1s were released by Reebok, with each pair priced at $120 and have enjoyed immense success on their debut.