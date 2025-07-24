"The Tribe is gaslighting about keeping team in Connecticut" - WNBA fans react to Connecticut Sun's massive announcement about future in $38 M stadium

The Connecticut Sun will be spending another year at the Mohegan Sun Arena as their ownership is evaluating strategic investment plans. On Thursday, Hartford Courant's Emily Adams published an article covering the decision being made at the Sun's topmost circle.

According to her Adams' report, the Mohegan Tribe, Sun's ownership group, has conducted a review to plan for future investments. A fan shared the article on the WNBA Redditt on Thursday. Several others flooded the comments section with their opinions on the news.

One fan said that the ownership is just trying to keep the team in Connecticut without making any genuine efforts to elevate the franchise.

"Maybe I’m wrong, but it tells me the Tribe is gaslighting about keeping the team in Connecticut. There’s no interest in elevating the franchise," the fan wrote.

The Sun are the only team in the league without a proper training facility for their players, and they have no reported plans to build or make a new facility available. Other fans joined the discussion and shared similar opinions.

"Correction 'Connecticut Sun will remain a subpar team' until they radicalize player standards to attract FAs," another fan said.

"they’re gonna have a rough FA recruiting season and these poverty franchises are in for a rude awakening," another fan posted.

"That's unfortunate," one fan commented.

One fan suggested that the franchise move to Boston.

"Need a new home Boston with a new owner. And a new name," the fan commented.

"I'm really curious how free agency will go for the Sun this next year but got to get that CBA first," another fan said.

Connecticut's lack of resources has started to show its dreadful results. The franchise is at the bottom of the standings with a 3-19 record. Most of their core players from the 2024 squad, including six-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas, have left the team. Their coach last season, Stephanie White, has also moved to another team.

Connecticut Sun president strives for increased investment in the franchise

Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzoti said she is striving to get a bigger investment for the franchise. The former WNBA player took over the franchise's presidency in 2021. Before the season started, Rizzoti revealed that she is in talks with the ownership to secure increased investment and provide improved resources to the players.

"There has been constant gentle prodding on my end to talk about investments and practice facilities and the things that WNBA ownership groups are looking at across the board," Rizzoti said on May 14.

However, the Mohegan Tribe has yet to make any public statement on its intentions to improve the Sun's training facilities.

