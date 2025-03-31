"The undisputed face of the WNBA" - Fans abuzz as Caitlin Clark joins Serena Williams & Eli Manning at annual NFL meeting

Caitlin Clark was in attendance at this year's annual NFL meeting. Clark was invited as one of the football league's guest speakers. She joined tennis legend Serena Williams and former NFL player Eli Manning, which indicated the elite status of the company the WNBA star had.

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media acknowledged that Clark is now a bonafide star. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Caitlin Clark hanging out with Serena Williams and Eli Manning. The legends of the sports world love her. The NFL recognizes her massive impact which is why she is at their annual meeting. The undisputed face of the WNBA."

Expand Tweet

"That’s real Boss Moves"

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions on X:

"Serena Williams and Eli Manning. Legends of the sports world love Caitlin Clark," one said.

"These are role models for children athletes," another said.

"Caitlin fr making deals with NFL owners don’t put anybody in the same breath as this woman dawg she ain’t even in a world of her own she in a universe of her own," another said.

"Yes 👏🏾 please get flag football for women's sport in the high schools and colleges. It will be a huge success," another said.

Caitlin Clark's role at the annual NFL meeting

Caitlin Clark was invited as a guest speaker at the annual NFL meeting. While it's odd to see a basketball player in a meeting about football, Clark's presence was necessary as the league plans on getting women more involved in playing the sport.

Clark, alongside tennis legend Serena Williams, addressed the incorporation of flag football in the NFL. Integrating the variation of the sport can open doors to getting women to play football.

NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller shared that having athletes like Clark and Williams is essential in sharing stories of their journey as athletes.

“The NFL is certainly interested in learning from the experience of some of the greatest athletes who have ever lived,” Miller said.

“Certainly, Serena Williams fits that description, and Caitlin Clark’s engagement with college basketball and the WNBA, as well as Mellody Hobson, who is part-owner of the Broncos and invests in sports, including women’s sports. The owners, the clubs, are interested in learning more."

The 2028 Olympics are set to debut flag football as part of the international sporting events. With that in mind, the NFL is looking to hop on the opportunity to introduce the sport in the women's division.

