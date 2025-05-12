“Theo and Ruby are so lucky" - Breanna Stewart's wife, Marta Xargay, pens heartfelt mother's day wish for Liberty star

Reigning WNBA champion Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and her wife, Marta Xargay, are parents of two. On Mother’s Day, Xargay penned a heartfelt message for Stewart as a tribute to the Liberty star for being a mother of their children, Theo and Ruby.

In an Instagram post, Xargay posted a compilation video of Stewart spending time with their children over the years. She also had a message for Stewart, expressing how great a mother the Liberty player has been for their children.

“Happy Mother’s Day♥️. Theo and Ruby are so lucky to have a mommy like you🫶🏼,” Xargay wrote.

The couple welcomed their first child , Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, in 2021. She was born just two days after Stewart hada won Team USA’s gold medal in that year’s Tokyo Olympics. Stewart and Xargay also got married the same year.

The two had their son, Theo Josep Stewart Xargay, in 2023. Both children were born through surrogacy.

Stewart picked up her third WNBA championship since entering the league in 2016, helping the Liberty upend the Minnesota Lynx in the finals. She also won her first two titles with the Seattle Storm, in 2018 and 2020.

Stewart is expected to be one of the key players for the Liberty this season as they look to defend their crown.

Breanna Stewart’s motherhood changes her approach to life and basketball

A child has always given their parents a new perspective on life. The same is true for Breanna Stewart, who has continued to carve her legacy as a women’s basketball star while being a mother of her two children.

Talking to the WNBA, Stewart expressed how motherhood changed her as a woman and as a player.

“Being a mom has completely changed my approach, both on and off the court. It’s given me so much more perspective. My kids, Ruby and Theo, are looking up to me, and I’m constantly trying to be a role model for them daily. I hope they’ll look back on what I do on the court and what I’m striving for here in New York and be proud of what I do. I want to show them that anything is possible,” Breanna Stewart said.

Her family is expected to continue being her biggest supporters as Stewart looks to repeat as champion this season. They start their WNBA regular season campaign against the Las Vegas Aces on May 16.

