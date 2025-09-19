"There is a learning curve" - $199,170 Atlanta Dream star reveals HC Karl Smesko's struggle to adjust with team's youngsters

The Atlanta Dream have emerged as a tough playoff contender this season, and head coach Karl Smesko is an integral part of the team's success. In more ways than one, Smesko has had to adapt to his players in order to bring out the best in them.In a piece published by ESPN on Thursday, Kendra Andrews described how the 54-year-old mentor has been adjusting to rookie Te-Hina Paopao's modern lingo, which includes terms like &quot;lowkey&quot; and &quot;W's in the chat.&quot; Talking about Smesko's &quot;adjustment,&quot; Andrews quoted Dream forward Naz Hillmon, who is currently on a three-year, $199,170 deal as per Spotrac.&quot;There is a learning curve,&quot; Andrews quoted Hillmon as saying. &quot;He has really tried to adapt and figure us out. We are such a slick group in general.&quot;Andrews' article also provided an interesting sound bite from Dream star Allisha Gray, who commended Smesko for instilling confidence.&quot;He's a coach who tells you to shoot,&quot; Gray said of Smesko. &quot;It's nice for me to have a coach [who tells me] to shoot more than not shoot.&quot;The praise coming from Hillmon and Gray validates the effort that Smesko has brought to Atlanta in his first season as a WNBA head coach. After a lengthy college career that includes stints with Florida Gulf Coast and Purdue University Fort Wayns, Smesko made the leap to the pro ranks this year.In his debut season wih the Dream, Smesko has led the team to a 30-14 record, which allowed them to clinch the third seed and homecourt advantage in the first round. Time will tell how far Smesko can steer the Dream squad bannered by the likes of Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Jordin Canada.&quot;We gonna bounce back&quot;: 4x NBA All-Star sends comforting message after Dream drop Game 3 vs. FeverFor now, however, Smesko and his team will have to go back to the drawing board. On Thursday, the Dream were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. After the Indiana Fever pulled off an 87-85 victory over the Dream, four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young posted a Tweet to extend support to his fellow Atlanta players.&quot;Ughhh. I know this was a tough way to lose but We gonna bounce back!! @AtlantaDream,&quot; Young tweeted.Trae Young @TheTraeYoungLINKUghhh😓 I know this was a tough way to lose but We gonna bounce back!! @AtlantaDreamKelsey Mitchell scored 27 points on 9-for-18 shooting in this comeback victory for the Fever. Gray and Howard, meanwhile, put up 20 points apiece.