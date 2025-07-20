"There are ramifications": Cathy Engelbert breaks silence on massive outcry over WNBA officiating after players makes feelings clear

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert broke her silence on the league's officiating, during the WNBA All-Star weekend.Engelbert asserted that the league is taking players' and fans' concerns seriously. She acknowledged that there have been issues with referees and that every play is being reviewed, alongside having an independent evaluation of officials to deal with officiating issues.“We hear the concerns, we take that input,&quot; Cathy Engelbert said (via Indy Star reporter Chloe Peterson). &quot;Every play is reviewed. … there’s an independent evaluation of officials. There are ramifications. It’s something we need to continue to work on.”Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, on July 6, was one of the players to complain. After the game against the Minnesota Lynx, Reese spoke about the officiating on X (formerly called Twitter).&quot;I think this is a leaping step for us, and obviously we know we can compete with the best, but [the officiating] has to be fixed. And I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s*** is cheap, and I'm tired of this s---. 'Cause I've been nice, and I've been humble with it, but I am tired of this s***.&quot;She continued:&quot;DO BETTER. @WNBA.&quot;Apart from Reese, New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud and Washington Mystics star Brittney Sykes also added their voices to the issue. With Commissioner Engelbert talking about it, it shows that players and fans are being heard.Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks on CBA negotiationsCommissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Saturday that the league and players' union, the WNBPA, could reach an agreement before the Oct. 31 deadline. That came after the two parties met on Thursday, their first since December, for what Engelbert described as &quot;constructive&quot; talks.“I have confidence we can get something done by October, but I’m not going to put an exact date on it,” Cathy Engelbert said. “We’ve got some room to continue negotiations if we’re close at that point.”The Thursday meeting reportedly had 40 players in attendance, a record number. Players opted out of the current agreement in October 2024 and want a deal that matches the league's growing popularity and impact.