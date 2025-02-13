"There’s that brilliant 1.8 GPA mind" - Fans mock Angel Reese asking for house gifts after rejecting 'materialistic' presents

Angel Reese isn't a fan of materialistic gifts anymore. The Chicago Sky star shared her thoughts on this in her latest X post. Reese believes it's mature to not ask for such presents. However, she wanted house gifts instead. The Sky star recently revealed she was buying a property so her mom could stay with her in Chicago.

Here's what Reese wrote:

"maturing is telling people i don’t want materialistic gifts anymore lmaoo buy me stuff for my house THANK YA."

While Reese seemed excited about asking for house gifts, fans quickly pointed out a hilarious blunder in her message. Reese contradicted her message of not wanting materialistic presents by asking people to 'buy stuff' for her new place.

One fan joked about the rumors of Angel Reese's low GPA score at LSU, saying:

"There's that brilliant 1.8 GPA mind at work again"

Another said:

"Who’s gonna tell her that things for her house are still materialistic?"

One fan asked Reese:

"What do you think the word materialistic means?"

Another added:

"Did you even pay attention in school?"

One fan said:

"Bae delete this"

"You are of a kind. That's for sure," another said.

