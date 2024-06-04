"There's certain players you don't talk trash" - Robert Horry believes Caitlin Clark got rookie treatment for trash talking Chennedy Carter

The Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter incident during the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game on Saturday has continued to draw opinions. With the NBA on hiatus until Thursday, the NBA/WNBA community has continued to discuss Carter's shove, with veteran Robert Horry now jumping in.

The way some see the situation, Carter was way out of line for the non-basketball play. On the flip side, others pointed out that Clark appeared to hit Carter with an errant elbow on the other end of the floor the play before.

That, combined with the fact that Caitlin Clark appeared to be doing some trash talk of her own, has other members of the NBA community seeing what happened differently.

To NBA veteran Robert Horry, the situation was nothing more than basketball. On "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday, he said that when a rookie talks trash to veteran opponents, frequently they pay for it on the other end of the floor.

"I look at the play before that where she's talking trash, and there's certain players you don't talk trash," Horry said. "I remember talking trash to Charles Barkley and (Charles) Oakley, and them both making me pay on the other end. So, you got to understand, if you're a rookie, it's best sometimes to be silent."

Robert Horry and Chiney Ogwumike chalk Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter situation up to nothing more than players testing a rookie

Of course, not everyone feels as though the WNBA veterans are being hard on rookies. On Tuesday morning, former No. 1 pick Chiney Ogwumike said that she knows firsthand how players like to test rookies with the hype surrounding them.

As she pointed out, the full clip of the Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter play shows the former Iowa Hawkeye talking trash to Carter on the other end of the floor. After Clark picked off a post-entry pass on defense, she talked to Carter following a Fever bucket from Aliyah Boston.

Despite that, Ogwumike indicated that she believes Carter's retaliatory shove crossed the line.

Robert Horry opened up about veteran players testing rookies:

"I think every rookie has been tested. No matter it's in football, basketball, baseball, you're gonna get tested like that. And people know that the spotlight is on Caitlin Clark, so everything is gonna get, you know, blown up a little bit more than it should be.

"So, it's just basketball at the end of day, and every rookie gonna get tested."

Despite that observation, with the call on Carter being upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation by the league on Sunday, Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn said that she believes the WNBA referees need to call a fair game.