Former Minnesota Lynx player Alexis Jones seemingly clapped back at Satou Sabally after the Mercury forward criticized the league's scheduling. On Monday, Jones shared a video of herself on her TikTok account.Jones called out the current WNBA players and advised them to focus on working on their craft rather than complaining about back-to-back games and low wages.&quot;Y'all have the resources, y'all have the opportunities. the glory. We are tired of hearing y'all talk 'bout, 'not making no money...' do it in silence,&quot; Jones said. &quot;Watch the NBA, watch how they operate and do media. Little girls are watching. Play every day. There's a reason why you play back-to-back games. you supposed to love basketball.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones' take on playing back-to-back games was a direct jab at Satou Sabally's complaints related to the league's scheduling. During a post-game conference on Friday, the Mercury star expressed her thoughts on the WNBA's decision to increase regular-season games to 44 from 40 with more back-to-back matchups in a post-game conference.&quot;Terrible,&quot; Sabally said following 81-72 win over the Valkyries. &quot;It's like they don't care about player safety, it's like they don't care about scheduling.&quot;While the number of games has only increased by four in the regular season, the league has seen more injuries this season compared to last. Many of these injuries can be attributed to the WNBA players playing basketball even in the offseason to earn extra money.Satou Sabally slams her critics 'harassing' her in commentsSatou Sabally has been a spokesperson for the players in the league. She is an active member and a player representative in the WNPA. The Mercury star has also played a big part in the current CBA negotiations that the league is due to sort by Oct. 31.However, not everyone has been a fan of Satou Sabally's take on the wages and the scheduling. On Monday, she posted a video on her TikTok account where she slammed her critics.&quot;I feel like that it’s only men that are in my comments harassing me when I complain about the number of games, when I complain about anything,&quot; Sabally said. &quot;But I still want more money, and I know I deserve it, and I know girls after me deserve it. So all y’all itty bitty little weenie men that hate women and don’t want us to thrive and succeed and want our league to water down, yeah, we don’t like you. We don’t like you.&quot;Satou Sabally has been a key contributor to Mercury's success this season. She is averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and has helped Phoenix secure the fourth spot in the standings with a 23-14 record.