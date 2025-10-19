“They ain’t draft me to pass bookie”: A'ja Wilson’s icy response to $96,820 teammate’s public callout

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson gave an icy response to teammate Megan Gustafson’s public callout. The 2025 WNBA MVP on Thread on Saturday responded to the public’s concerns about her decision to be the Aces’ “go-to” star.Wilson joked that she wasn’t drafted into the WNBA to be overshadowed by Gustafson.“@ Meg they ain’t draft me to pass bookie pop!!!” A’ja Wilson wrote on Threads. “We champs and I love ya long time.” Post by @aja22wilson View on ThreadsGustafson, who earns a base salary of $96,820 according to Spotrac, won her first WNBA title with the Aces last season. She expressed her gratitude to the fans for their support, as well as the Aces for taking a chance on her on Instagram“Thankful &amp; grateful, my heart is absolutely full! I came to this organization wanting one thing: a championship. And we did it! The season had so many ups and downs, especially when I was injured for half of it. But I'm so proud of how I came back and had the best support system in the world while doing so!&quot; Gustafson wrote.A'ja Wilson commented on her post. She was excited that she won her first title. Gustafson will be a free agent at the end of the season.A'ja Wilson’s heartwarming message to coach Becky HammonA'ja Wilson during the Aces’ championship parade gave head coach Becky Hammon a touching shoutout.“I cannot talk long because Becky will have me crying up here,” Wilson said. “But when you're talking about a woman that pours into you, that sacrifices for you, that loves you for who you are, that's that mother-f**king Becky Hammon.&quot;&quot;And she believed in us when no one did. She brought us back to life. And I'm so appreciative of what you do and how you pour into each and every last one of us. We go nowhere without Becky Hammon.”Under the leadership of Coach Hammon, the Aces won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. They were unable to defend their crown as the New York Liberty won in 2024.Las Vegas defeated Phoenix 4-0 in the Finals to win its third title in four years.