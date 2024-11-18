"They already moving nasty": Paige Bueckers' fans throw tantrums at Arike Ogunbowale over 'thank you' tweet

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is projected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery took place on Sunday, and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 1 pick. The franchise has a chance to secure the star guard next year and her potential teammate shared her excitement.

Arike Ogunbowale couldn't contain her excitement after the Wings secured the top pick. She expressed her appreciation for the Dallas organization on X (formerly Twitter).

"I just fell to my knees. THANK YOU LORD! 😭😭😭😭," the Wings star said.

Michael Voepel of ESPN, however, said that Bueckers preferred to play for the LA Sparks. The Sparks got the No. 2 pick in the lottery. Her fans threw tantrums on X, showing their disappointment in the draft lottery results.

"Damn sahwty ain’t even get drafted yet and they already moving nasty💀," one fan said.

"It’s like I’m living out my worst nightmare right now…" another fan said.

"You better learn not to play f**king hero ball putting up 2-20 each f**king game," a fan said.

Some fans called for Bueckers' supporters to calm down.

"Paige better keep her fans in check, I know that much," one fan said.

"Y’all toxic as hell already 😭," another fan said.

"Paige needs to control her fans. When will she say something? Silence is a priviledge!" a fan commented.

Paige Bueckers sent a message to the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft

When Caitlin Clark was in college, she had the chance to go up against Paige Bueckers. They had a few iconic games against each other. One matchup that stands out is Clark's last college run in the Final Four, where the Iowa Hawkeyes got a narrow 71-69 win over Bueckers' UConn Huskies.

Despite their competition when playing against one another, they respect one another. Bueckers talked about the influence of the 2024 WNBA draft's first pick on women's basketball.

"Caitlin brought so much new attention to the rise of women’s college basketball and the WNBA and women’s sports in general," Bueckers said on Sunday. "I feel like the weight of the world is on her shoulders. And she just has this heavy burden to carry and she does it with grace and humility."

The next time they see each other on the court, they'll both be in the WNBA.

