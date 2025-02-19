"They beat us to it": Former NBA champ delivers verdict on Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart-led $200,000 success

Since the season kicked off back in January, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart have put out an exciting new product with Unrivaled. Following their biggest attraction of the year, the league received big praise from a former NBA champion.

Unrivaled is already something that hasn't been seen before with its three-on-three full-court format. However, that isn't the only new product they've put out to entice new fans. Unrivaled recently put together a one-on-one tournament with a $200,000 cash prize on the line.

After knocking off Stewart in the opening round, Aaliyah Edwards found herself in a position to take down Unrivaled's other co-owner in the finals. Napheesa Collier wasn't phased by this, and managed to put an end to the Cinderella run to be the tournament's first-ever winner.

While on his "KG Certified" podcast Wednesday, Kevin Garnett reflected on Unrivaled and its tournament. He applauded the women for incorporating the one-on-one style before the men.

"Y'all see the girls? They beat us to it man," Garnett said. "Shoutout to Unrivaled man. The Unrivaled got the ones."

"Listen, that s*** was hard too."

Along with being one of the league's co-founders, Collier has been one of Unrivaled's top performers in the inaugural season. She has led the Lunar Owls to a perfect 8-0 record while averaging 29.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Napheesa Collier speaks on NBA adding one-on-one competition to All-Star Weekend

While Napheesa Collier and Unrivaled were the first to deploy a one-on-one tournament, she isn't against other leagues adopting the idea as well. In fact, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year encouraged it.

Coming off her $200,000 victory, Collier joined NBA Today Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics. Among the things brought up was Unrivaled's one-on-one tournament. When asked if it's something the NBA should try, Collier was a strong supporter of the idea. She feels it could help improve All-Star weekend while helping settle longstanding debates between fans and players.

"I think it would be great, it's such an entertaining thing," Collier said. "It's definitely a vulnerable situation because you have people putting their names and their egos on the line. But if they're brave enought to do it it's definitely fun to watch."

In recent years, there have been endless debates between analysts and fans regarding revamping All-Star weekend. Many feel the product has taken a big hit and needs massive changes. Adding a one-on-one tournament is something fresh that could possibly breathe new life into one of the NBA's biggest weekends.

As Napheesa Collier mentioned, players would be putting a lot on the line taking on their counterparts one-on-one. However, if high-level talents signed on, it would certainly be a must-watch spectacle.

