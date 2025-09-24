  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Phoenix Mercury
  • "They can go karaoke elsewhere" - WNBA fans react to Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix gets rescheduled for major Mercury playoff game

"They can go karaoke elsewhere" - WNBA fans react to Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix gets rescheduled for major Mercury playoff game

By Ubong Richard
Published Sep 24, 2025 19:26 GMT
WNBA fans react to Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix gets rescheduled for major Mercury playoff game
WNBA fans react to Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix gets rescheduled for major Mercury playoff game - Images via IMAGN

The Phoenix Mercury are scheduled to play the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday for Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal playoff series at the Phoenix Arena. The arena was also scheduled to host the Jonas Brothers’ concert, which won’t hold anymore due to a scheduling conflict.

Ad

The reschedule came up after the Mercury forced at least a Game 4 with their 89-83 OT against Minnesota on Tuesday. Fans on social media reacted to the report on X, with one fan joking that the Jonas Brothers can take their concert somewhere else.

“We hooping. They can go karaoke elsewhere.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Other fans made jokes out of the report:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans praised the WNBA's increased popularity.

Ad

The Mercury tied the series 1-1 after overcoming a 48-32 lead at halftime. It was the Mercury’s first postseason win in Minnesota, as they were previously 0-10 there in playoff games.

Satou Sabally recorded 24 points, nine rebounds and one assist, while Alyssa Thomas added a double-double of 19 points and 13 assists.

Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with teammate Alyssa Thomas #25 against the Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with teammate Alyssa Thomas #25 against the Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

Minnesota Lynx’s forward finished with 24 points, six rebounds and one assist, and Kayla McBride added 21 points, one rebound and three assists.

Ad

What’s next for the Phoenix Mercury?

The Phoenix Mercury kept the series alive with a Game 2 win over the Lynx. The series now shifts to Phoenix for Game 3, where the Mercury will have home-court advantage.

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx in overtime during Game Two of the WNBA Semifinals at Target Center - Source: Getty
Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx in overtime during Game Two of the WNBA Semifinals at Target Center - Source: Getty

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. If needed, Game 4 will also be in Phoenix on Sunday, and should the series go to a decisive Game 5, it will return to Minnesota.

Phoenix will have to build on its Game 2 win if they are to book a place in the WNBA Finals. They would have to avoid a slow start and hold Minnesota’s stars to a bad game.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications