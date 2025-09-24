"They can go karaoke elsewhere" - WNBA fans react to Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix gets rescheduled for major Mercury playoff game

The Phoenix Mercury are scheduled to play the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday for Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal playoff series at the Phoenix Arena. The arena was also scheduled to host the Jonas Brothers’ concert, which won’t hold anymore due to a scheduling conflict.

The reschedule came up after the Mercury forced at least a Game 4 with their 89-83 OT against Minnesota on Tuesday. Fans on social media reacted to the report on X, with one fan joking that the Jonas Brothers can take their concert somewhere else.

“We hooping. They can go karaoke elsewhere.”

"We hooping. They can go karaoke elsewhere."

Other fans made jokes out of the report:

"They should be the half time performers for the Mercury if they want to be in the arena that badly 😂😂😂"

"Justice for Sophie Turner lol"

"a cute lil halftime performance might be nice"

Other fans praised the WNBA's increased popularity.

"women's basketball making other people reschedule for a change >>"

The Mercury tied the series 1-1 after overcoming a 48-32 lead at halftime. It was the Mercury’s first postseason win in Minnesota, as they were previously 0-10 there in playoff games.

Satou Sabally recorded 24 points, nine rebounds and one assist, while Alyssa Thomas added a double-double of 19 points and 13 assists.

Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with teammate Alyssa Thomas #25 against the Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

Minnesota Lynx’s forward finished with 24 points, six rebounds and one assist, and Kayla McBride added 21 points, one rebound and three assists.

What’s next for the Phoenix Mercury?

The Phoenix Mercury kept the series alive with a Game 2 win over the Lynx. The series now shifts to Phoenix for Game 3, where the Mercury will have home-court advantage.

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx in overtime during Game Two of the WNBA Semifinals at Target Center - Source: Getty

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. If needed, Game 4 will also be in Phoenix on Sunday, and should the series go to a decisive Game 5, it will return to Minnesota.

Phoenix will have to build on its Game 2 win if they are to book a place in the WNBA Finals. They would have to avoid a slow start and hold Minnesota’s stars to a bad game.

