"They can go karaoke elsewhere" - WNBA fans react to Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix gets rescheduled for major Mercury playoff game

The Phoenix Mercury are scheduled to play the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday for Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal playoff series at the Phoenix Arena. The arena was also scheduled to host the Jonas Brothers’ concert, which won’t hold anymore due to a scheduling conflict.
The reschedule came up after the Mercury forced at least a Game 4 with their 89-83 OT against Minnesota on Tuesday. Fans on social media reacted to the report on X, with one fan joking that the Jonas Brothers can take their concert somewhere else.
“We hooping. They can go karaoke elsewhere.”
Other fans made jokes out of the report:
Other fans praised the WNBA's increased popularity.
The Mercury tied the series 1-1 after overcoming a 48-32 lead at halftime. It was the Mercury’s first postseason win in Minnesota, as they were previously 0-10 there in playoff games.
Satou Sabally recorded 24 points, nine rebounds and one assist, while Alyssa Thomas added a double-double of 19 points and 13 assists.
Minnesota Lynx’s forward finished with 24 points, six rebounds and one assist, and Kayla McBride added 21 points, one rebound and three assists.
What’s next for the Phoenix Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury kept the series alive with a Game 2 win over the Lynx. The series now shifts to Phoenix for Game 3, where the Mercury will have home-court advantage.
Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. If needed, Game 4 will also be in Phoenix on Sunday, and should the series go to a decisive Game 5, it will return to Minnesota.
Phoenix will have to build on its Game 2 win if they are to book a place in the WNBA Finals. They would have to avoid a slow start and hold Minnesota’s stars to a bad game.