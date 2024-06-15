"They can't do what you do" - Serena Williams rallies behind Caitlin Clark amid Fever star facing media backlash

If there’s somebody who can understand the circus following WNBA star Caitlin Clark, it has to be Serena Williams. The tennis legend was arguably the most polarizing figure in the history of her sports. Williams won a staggering 23 Grand Slam titles during her dominant career but she also faced her share of controversies

On Friday, she was at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her new docuseries, “In the Arena: Serena Williams.” The seven-time Wimbledon champ opened up about getting bullied during her early years in pro tennis before dipping into the Clark narratives.

Here’s what the tennis icon had to say about the attention and criticism Caitlin Clark has been dealing with:

“I just love that she stays grounded, she doesn’t look at her social [media]. I get it, I don’t either. It’s so important to continue doing what she’s doing. If people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do.”

Clark’s popularity in college basketball has only steadily grown when the Indiana Fever made her the No. 1 pick of the WNBA Draft. She is an unquestioned crowd-drawer who often makes Fever road games feel like home. Many have been appreciative of what she has brought to the league.

On the other hand, there are also talks of jealousy, hate and racism in the mix. There are people saying players hate the rookie who has been allegedly subjected to more-than-usual physicality. A handful of veterans and even fellow rookie Angel Reese have taken shots at her.

Serena Williams isn’t a stranger to many of the things Caitlin Clark is going through. If she speaks, most people listen. Perhaps Williams’ comments will serve as an inspiration for Clark to follow.

Caitlin Clark could use Serena Williams’ success as an inspiration

Caitlin Clark’s trophy cabinet in basketball is bursting at the seams with individual achievements. She was so successful that even NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal argued that she could be the best women’s college basketball player ever. Despite the accolades, she couldn’t win the NCAA championship.

Clark appeared in the championship game twice but was denied by LSU in 2023 and then South Carolina in 2024. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, two of the players from those teams who kept her from winning the championship, are now teammates in Chicago.

Caitlin Clark can take inspiration from Serena Williams’ incredible success to get a taste of team basketball glory. Williams’ unrelenting drive, work ethic and passion for tennis were keys to her dominant career in the said sport. Clark could use that as the blueprint of what her WNBA career could become.