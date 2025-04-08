"They done f**ked up" - Natasha Cloud sends passionate message to fans as Liberty guard embraces warm welcome in New York

Veteran guard Natasha Cloud had a busy offseason that started in Phoenix and ended in Brooklyn, New York. Cloud dropped a short message after arriving in Brooklyn on Monday as the Liberty welcomed the latest addition to their championship roster.

The Liberty shared a video of Cloud meeting several of the team's personnel, who gave her a warm reception outside the Barclays Center. There was a huge LED board plus a welcome message from the defending WNBA champions.

"Welcome to your new home, @t__cloud9," the Liberty wrote on Instagram.

Natasha Cloud commented on the post, seemingly sending a message and warning to the teams that didn't believe in her this offseason. Cloud was acquired by the New York Liberty last month from the Connecticut Sun.

"They done f^cked up," Cloud wrote.

Natasha Cloud's comment on the New York Liberty's Instagram post. (Photo: @t__cloud9 on IG)

After spending the first eight seasons of her career with the Washington Mystics, which included a championship win in 2019, Natasha Cloud signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury last year. However, the Mercury decided to rebuild after Diana Taurasi's retirement and Brittney Griner's decision to join Atlanta.

Cloud was sent to the Connecticut Sun in a four-team trade that also involved the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings. She lasted just a month in Connecticut as the New York Liberty sent the No. 7 pick in this year's WNBA Draft and a 2026 first-round pick for her services.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty family," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "Tash is someone who we identified years ago as a prime fit for our team and embodies everything we look for in a player."

Cloud also played for Mist BC in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. They failed to make the playoffs and had the worst record in the league. Nevertheless, she was able to stay in shape and be ready for her 10th WNBA season.

Natasha Cloud strengthens deep Liberty roster

The New York Liberty finally won their first WNBA championship last season after beating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime of Game 5. The Liberty boasted a star-studded lineup featuring Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

All three stars are returning this upcoming season, along with other important pieces such as Leonie Fiebich, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Nyara Sabally. Courtney Vandersloot left in free agency, but her position as a veteran guard has been filled in by Natasha Cloud.

Cloud might not be a better shooter than Vandersloot, but she can make plays and drive to the basket. She can start alongside Ionescu in the backcourt or provide a spark off the bench depending on matchups.

