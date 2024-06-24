"They both have the same glamorous eyes" - Fans crack up over Antonio Brown's comparison of Angel Reese's outfit to E.T. character

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are coming off an emotional 88-87 home win against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The WNBA's “Chi Barbie” finished with a career-high 25 points to go with 16 rebounds, her eighth straight double-double game. Reese led the Sky’s comeback in front of raucous fans who desperately wanted their team to get their first W against Indiana this season.

Before she grabbed the limelight with her spectacular play on the court, Reese had her usual highly anticipated pregame entrance. What she wore leading into the game quickly went viral, prompting former NFL star Antonio Brown to comment.

The Super Bowl LV champion took a dig at Reese’s appearance by comparing her to the alien in the iconic movie "E.T."

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, quickly reacted to Brown’s shot at Reese:

“They both have the same glamorous eyes.”

One fan had to drag Caitlin Clark into the conversation:

“And caitlin clark look like screech”

Another fan asserted what Reese has become with her pregame attires:

“Angel Reese is an attention-seeking clown”

A third fan didn’t take Antonio Brown’s shot sitting down:

“She looks good AB

“CTE + Blind goin nuts”

Whether it is on the court or off of it, Angel Reese seems to be a polarizing figure. Some have lambasted her for her fashion style and play on the court while others have praised her for everything she has represented and done. Brown’s comment only added fuel to the fire.

Angel Reese’s play on the court overshadowed her pregame outfit

Angel Reese didn’t put up empty numbers. She was the catalyst that led the Chicago Sky to rally from an 82-70 deficit. Reese scattered 10 points with five rebounds to help overhaul the lead and eventually drag the Sky to the finish line.

It was Reese’s offensive rebound and and-1 to tie the score at 82 all. Even Antonio Brown, had he seen that play, had to be impressed by that. The layup by Reese with 53.0 seconds remaining pushed Chicago to an 86-84 lead.

The former LSU star and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso also anchored the defense that held off the Fever from pulling a come-from-behind win. Reese’s pregame outfit might have been overly done to some fans but her play on the court was exactly what Chicago needed.

If not for the “Chi Barbie,” the Sky might have slumped to their straight loss of the season to Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever. Chicago was on the verge of losing that game until Reese stepped up to deliver.

