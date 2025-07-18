"They going to a Coldplay concert?": WNBA fans react to Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' adorable All-Star photoshoot

Connecticut Sun teammates Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey have built a strong relationship this season and are often spotted off the court. Their latest appearance on Thursday had WNBA fans reacting as they took part in an adorable All-Star photoshoot.This photo op was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the WNBA.&quot;The @connecticutsun duo Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey have graced us with their presence and delivered the fire photos,&quot; the caption read.In the clip, Rivers and Mabrey struck poses, twinning their outfits with black tops and white pants. This interaction elicited reactions from WNBA fans.&quot;They going to a Coldplay concert?,&quot; a fan joked.&quot;They call that first pose the Coldplay,&quot; remarked a second.&quot;They’re too f*ckin cute,&quot; commented a third.&quot; Those two are electric! @JesseWhitman09, you seeing this? The Sun are bringing the heat this season!,&quot; expressed a fourth.Although many showed love for the adorable photoshoot, a few believe it to be a hard launch of their relationship.&quot;HARD LAUNCH!!,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;If this is their hard launch then I AM HERE FOR IT!!!! 😍,&quot; expressed another.&quot;What is going on? They a couple? Cuz why are they twinning?,&quot; questioned a third.Speculations around the duo's relationship first began after Rivers supported Mabrey through her knee injury in June. The rumor was further fueled after the veteran appeared in multiple dance videos on the rookies' TikTok.While any talk of them dating remains purely speculative, it’s clear that Mabrey and Rivers share a close connection.&quot;She's only going to get better&quot;: Marina Mabrey once praised &quot;amazing&quot; rookie Saniya RiversSaniya Rivers has established herself on the Connecticut Suns after a great start to her rookie year. The guard has featured in 20 of the Sun's 22 games, starting 17. Veteran Marina Mabrey once praised the youngster for her impressive performances, expressing optimism about her future.In a post-game interview after a game against the Lynx in May, Mabrey expressed her views on the &quot;amazing&quot; rookie.&quot;Saniya’s been through a lot and hasn’t really been with us that much, so to see her come out and play 28 minutes, be super efficient and amazing on defense—it was huge,&quot; she said. &quot;She has so much more room to grow. She hasn’t even scratched the surface. We’re really happy to have her, and she’s only going to get better.&quot;The high praise by Mabrey came after Rivers' 11-point performance in her second game in the W.