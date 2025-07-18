  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • "They going to a Coldplay concert?": WNBA fans react to Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' adorable All-Star photoshoot

"They going to a Coldplay concert?": WNBA fans react to Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' adorable All-Star photoshoot

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 18, 2025 11:10 GMT
&quot;They going to a Coldplay concert?&quot;: WNBA fans react to Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers
"They going to a Coldplay concert?": WNBA fans react to Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' adorable Alll-Star photoshoot (Source: Imagn)

Connecticut Sun teammates Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey have built a strong relationship this season and are often spotted off the court. Their latest appearance on Thursday had WNBA fans reacting as they took part in an adorable All-Star photoshoot.

Ad

This photo op was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the WNBA.

"The @connecticutsun duo Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey have graced us with their presence and delivered the fire photos," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the clip, Rivers and Mabrey struck poses, twinning their outfits with black tops and white pants. This interaction elicited reactions from WNBA fans.

"They going to a Coldplay concert?," a fan joked.
"They call that first pose the Coldplay," remarked a second.
"They’re too f*ckin cute," commented a third.
" Those two are electric! @JesseWhitman09, you seeing this? The Sun are bringing the heat this season!," expressed a fourth.
Ad

Although many showed love for the adorable photoshoot, a few believe it to be a hard launch of their relationship.

"HARD LAUNCH!!," a fan wrote.
"If this is their hard launch then I AM HERE FOR IT!!!! 😍," expressed another.
"What is going on? They a couple? Cuz why are they twinning?," questioned a third.

Speculations around the duo's relationship first began after Rivers supported Mabrey through her knee injury in June. The rumor was further fueled after the veteran appeared in multiple dance videos on the rookies' TikTok.

Ad

While any talk of them dating remains purely speculative, it’s clear that Mabrey and Rivers share a close connection.

"She's only going to get better": Marina Mabrey once praised "amazing" rookie Saniya Rivers

Saniya Rivers has established herself on the Connecticut Suns after a great start to her rookie year.

The guard has featured in 20 of the Sun's 22 games, starting 17. Veteran Marina Mabrey once praised the youngster for her impressive performances, expressing optimism about her future.

Ad

In a post-game interview after a game against the Lynx in May, Mabrey expressed her views on the "amazing" rookie.

"Saniya’s been through a lot and hasn’t really been with us that much, so to see her come out and play 28 minutes, be super efficient and amazing on defense—it was huge," she said.
"She has so much more room to grow. She hasn’t even scratched the surface. We’re really happy to have her, and she’s only going to get better."
Ad
youtube-cover

The high praise by Mabrey came after Rivers' 11-point performance in her second game in the W.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications