"They gonna call her racist": Fans notice Lexie Hull’s unique emoji response to Rhyne Howard’s viral post

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull responded uniquely to Rhyne Howard’s viral post on Instagram. On Sunday, Howard posted multiple pictures on Instagram, including one of Hull. The image shows Hull chasing Howard in what can be described as a gorilla-like run. The Fever star reacted to Howard’s post with a unique emoji:

“It’s a good one I must say.”

“🦍🦍🦍”

Fans on X are now reacting to Lexie Hull’s unique emoji, with some even saying that she will be called a racist for this:

One fan said:

Alex @ALEX_IX3 They gonna call her racist

Another fan said:

nana 𝜗𝜚 @supeerier they bout to misinterpret this and cancel her 😭😭

Another fan commented:

FreeJoshAllen @McClapsAndSlaps She gotta be careful with that emoji lol

Some fans also came to Hull's defense, saying that the emojis used by her aren't racist. Instead, she's making fun of herself in the picture shared by Howard.

One fan said:

ÔneAFC @22_7_0 Lexie does look like a gorilla running though 😭😭😭

Another fan said:

gainbridge heckler judy @yesssa_massa Everyone gotta stop being soft 😭😭😭 If she said it about herself it’s fine

One fan joked about the WNBA's ongoing investigation into the allegedly racist remarks against Angel Reese from the Fever's season opener, saying:

MPN @phinpitgili Investigation over. Source found. it was just the fevers 6th woman going ape shit with enthusiasm

Lexie Hull has come to life with the Indiana Fever this season. Through the first four games, she is recording 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 53.3% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc, all career highs.

Meanwhile, Rhyne Howard has also been stellar for the Atlanta Dream. She has started her season recording 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Thanks to Howard's solid form, the Dream have won three of their first five games this season.

"Different aura about it": Lexie Hull points out distinct shift in Caitlin Clark ahead of Year 2

Speaking to ESPN on May 13, Lexie Hull complimented the shift in Caitlin Clark's mindset, saying that she is ready to take care of business in Year 2.

"[This year] there is this different aura about it," Hull said. "That she's here and she's ready to take care of business."

Four games in, the Indiana Fever are 2-2 with Caitlin Clark recording 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. However, Clark isn't the only one who's doing better; the team as a whole has shown massive improvement. On Saturday, the Fever went toe-to-toe with the reigning champions, the New York Liberty, and lost 90-88.

Hull put on a shooting clinic and finished with 15 points, going 6-for-9 from the field. Clark was also solid, recording 18 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

