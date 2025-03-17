"They hate us cause they ain't us": Angel Reese & $490,118 teammate react as Rose BC revel after stunning Laces to reach Unrivaled final

Angel Reese and her Rose BC teammate Kahleah Copper reacted to their team celebration video after they defeated the Laces BC in the Unrivaled playoffs semifinal. On Monday, Rose BC's Instagram handle shared a video on their account featuring the post-game celebrations of their players.

Ad

In the video, the Rose players are seen celebrating and vibing to the music in the arena after securing a 57-63 win against the Laces BC on Sunday. Angel Reese dropped into the post's comments section and expressed her thoughts on the video.

"They hate us cause they ain’t us," Reese commented.

Reese and Copper react to Rose BC's post-game celebrations. (Credits: @rosebc/Instagram)

Kahleah Copper joined the Chicago Sky star in her comment's reply to agree with her statement. Neither Copper nor Reese played in the semi-final matchup against the Laces on Sunday, but both were delighted with their team's success.

Ad

Trending

Ad

They have both been essential to the Rose's success in their first season in Unrivaled. Copper is the second-best scorer for the Rose after Chelsea Gray, averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Copper signed a two-year $490,118 contract with Chicago at the end of the 2023 season. In 2024, she was traded to the Phoenix Mercury and her contract carried over. She will enter the second year of her contract in 2025 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if the Mercury choose not to extend her.

Ad

Angel Reese has been great for the Rose as well and was named the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year on Saturday. Reese is living up to her reputation of being a double-double machine, having played 14 games and averaging 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Rose BC could be missing Angel Reese and Kahlead Copper in Unrivaled championship game vs. Vinyl BC

Rose BC has made it to the very first championship game of the new Unrivaled Basketball League. They are set to face the Vinyl BC in the championship game on Monday. The match is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on TNT and Tru TV.

Ad

However, there is a high chance that Angel Reese will not play in the matchup. Reese injured her wrist in the club's final regular season game and was sidelined for the entire post-season including the Sunday night win against the Laces. With the new WNBA season looming around the corner, there is a high chance of Reese not participating and focusing on her recovery instead.

Kahleah Copper hasn't played for Rose BC since Feb. 7 and is recovering from a right leg injury. The Rose might have to make do without two of their core members on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback