Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes didn’t hold back in praising his two stars, Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, following the team’s dominant 92-82 win over the New York Liberty on Monday. The Wings delivered one of their best halves of basketball all season, outscoring the Liberty 63-36 in the first half.Bueckers and Ogunbowale, who is in on a three-year, $725,952 deal, were the driving force behind Dallas’s impressive victory. The rookie guard continued her standout campaign, while the veteran Ogunbowale turned in her best performance of the season. Their leadership and on-court presence drew high praise from coach Koclanes, who was clearly impressed by the duo’s impact.&quot;Each team presents different opportunities, different challenges…we’ve got to take the good and take the day and take it possession by possession,&quot; Koclanes said. &quot;You heard it from Paige, your heard it from Arike about momentum being a myth. I love it, they just spit gold.Paige Bueckers delivered the kind of performance she’s made routine this season, efficient and impactful. The rookie finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, continuing her impressive run. However, it was Arike Ogunbowale’s standout showing that truly fueled the Wings’ victory over a strong New York Liberty squad.Ogunbowale made history, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points and 14 assists with one or fewer turnovers in a single game. She closed out the night with 20 points and 14 assists, shooting an efficient 7 of 15 from the field.Paige Bueckers talks Dallas Wings' chemistry after big winWhen the Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick, adding her to a roster that already featured stars like Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington, expectations were sky-high. However, the team has fallen short of those early hopes. Bueckers emphasized how the team has struggled to build chemistry owing to injuries.&quot;It’s difficult having people in and out of the lineups…that's life...next woman up mentality….it's very nice to have some fluidity and consistency…with repetition it becomes better,&quot; Bueckers said.The Wings’ playoff hopes are all but extinguished this season as the team currently sits in 11th place overall, five games back from the eighth and final playoff spot. With an 8-19 record, they also rank last in the Western Conference standings.