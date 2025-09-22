  • home icon
"They know that Sandy is getting fired": Liberty fans react as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and more 'enjoy Cancun'

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 06:11 GMT
WNBA: JUN 25 New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Liberty fans react as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and more 'enjoy Cancun' - Source: Getty

The New York Liberty ended its 2025 WNBA campaign after losing to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of their first round matchup last week. Their elimination came as a bit of a surprise as the Liberty marched to the WNBA championship in 2024 before entering this year as one of the favorites to win it all.

Days following their elimination, Liberty star Breanna Stewart posted a TikTok video that saw her and most of the Liberty players, including co-star Sabrina Ionescu, enjoying their night out.

Liberty fans reacted to the video, speculating that the team looked so happy knowing that their head coach, Sandy Brondello, is expected to be fired in the offseason, following this year's elimination. Meanwhile, some believed they are enjoying their early vacation way too much.

Others made fun of their elimination, calling them "Cancun FC" while lauding the video for being "cute."

The Liberty finished the regular season as the fifth seed with a 27-17 record. They had the same win-loss record as the fourth-seeded Mercury, but Phoenix got the homecourt advantage in their first-round series after winning their season series.

Liberty won Game 1 of the series at Phoenix, before losing in Game 2 in lopsided fashion at their home floor.

Mercury then defended homecourt in Game 3, 79-73, as Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas put up a triple-double to dethrone the Liberty.

Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty in the do-or-die Game 3, with 30 and 22 points, respectively, in a losing effort. However, no other Liberty player scored in double digits.

Liberty's Breanna Stewart gets candid on early elimination this season

Few expected New York to get bounced out of the playoffs this year after their championship run last season. According to Liberty star Breanna Stewart, the loss against the Mercury was hurtful, yet he remained proud of what the team showed this season.

“What’s going through my mind is ‘it’s tough,'” Stewart said. “Only one team gets to feel good at the end of their season, and this year, we weren’t that team. And it really, really hurts, and I think it’ll continue to hurt for days, weeks, months from now, but at the same time, like, really proud of the group.”
“I mean, it hurts, but I wouldn’t want to have any season like this with anybody else,” she added during Game 3 post-game press conference.

The Liberty will enter the offseason with many questions as they aim to regain their championship pedigree for next year's WNBA season.

