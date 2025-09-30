  • home icon
  • “They let her get away”: Candace Parker keeps it 100% honest about Alyssa Thomas’ “aggressive and physical” play against Napheesa Collier

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 30, 2025 17:57 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Candace Parker weighs in on viral Alyssa Thomas-Napheesa Collier play (image credit: IMAGN)

Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury are headed to the WNBA Finals after a big Game 4 win on Monday. However, Thomas' game-winning steal on Napheesa Collier in Game 3 has continued to be a major talking point. Many believe that the play, which altered the series, should have been called a foul.

Hall of Famer Candace Parker weighed in on Thomas' defense on Collier.

"There was some contorversy on the call," Parker said on Tuesday, via the "Post Moves" podcast. "If I'm Napheesa, I want that call, especially who Napheesa is. She hit the ball, but she went through her leg and so I know there have been refs that have reviewed this and said it's a clean call.
"To be honest with you I think it was the build up of that entire situation. She plays aggressive and physical consistently and I just feel as though sometimes they let her get away with a little bit more than other than other players."

Thomas and the Mercury are awaiting the winner of the Indiana Fever-Las Vegas Aces series, with Game 5 set for Tuesday.

Napheesa Collier shares update on injury following playoff elimination to Alyssa Thomas and Mercury

Napheesa Collier spoke with members of the press during her year-end press conference. She said her injury following the collision with Alyssa Thomas was almost the same as the one she had in her other ankle in August.

"It's almost the exact same injury as my other ankle, a couple torn ligaments," Collier said on Tuesday.
Given the timing of the injury, the hope is that Collier will be back to 100% in time for the start of the Unrivaled season. It is set to tip-off in early 2026. She co-founded the league with Breanna Stewart, and was the inaugural MVP.

Additionally, Collier won the league's 1-on-1 tournament, defeating Aliyah Edwards to win the $200,000 prize.

Unrivaled's second season will have an influx of new players such as Paige Bueckers, who is fresh off her WNBA rookie campaign.

Collier likely won't need to undergo surgery to recover from the ankle injury.

