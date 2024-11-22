"They literally have the easiest schedule" - Hoops fans slam A'ja Wilson for claiming WNBA athletes have 'toughest' schedule

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has caught flak from fans after she agreed that WNBA players have the "toughest schedule." The reigning unanimous WNBA MVP made these comments on Thursday during her appearance on "The Roommates Show" podcast featuring NBA stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.

Hart asked Wilson whether the WNBA players have the most difficult schedules and most strenuous careers among athletes. Wilson agreed and went on to explain why:

"Yeah, for sure. For us, our rookie orientation is not anything too crazy. It's like a day before the draft and you're sitting and talking, but, like, we don't get to go workout for teams, we don't have a combine.

"You literally go from college, I remember it was like, I went in, I got drafted, I did training camp and I came back to college just to walk to graduate and then I had to go play my first preseason game."

A'ja Wilson went on to discuss the chaotic Olympic schedule for WNBA players.

"Our schedule is pretty crazy, and for us, (the Aces) had six Olympians this year. So that's half our roster gone. While other teams may have their whole roster so they can train, go on vacation, they can rest. It's a lot."

Basketball fans were quick to disagree with Wilson's take, rebutting that other sports have tougher season schedules.

"So disrespectful to MLB athletes," a fan commented.

"No one tell her about Major League Baseball," another fan added, arguing in favor of the MLB.

"NBA - 82 games. WNBA - 40 games... What?" a third fan questioned, using the NBA's 82-game schedule to prove his point.

Fans continued to argue against A'ja Wilson's claim, using the length of the WNBA season as an example.

"They literally have the easiest schedule," one fan argued. "They have such a short season, and playoffs are shorter due to less teams and shorter series."

"They literally only play 4 months in a year fan," another fan added.

However, one fan came in defense of Wilson and interpreted her answer as one about their transition from college to the pros.

"The video appears to be about the rookie transition. If that’s the case, it’s definitely the hardest because they play nearly a year straight. They finish their season, then the draft is a couple of weeks later, and then the WNBA season starts," the fan said.

A'ja Wilson declined to join Unrivaled basketball league

Despite the 2025 WNBA season being six months away, A'ja Wilson reportedly declined an offer to play in the up-and-coming 3x3 Unrivaled League founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

It's quite common for WNBA players to play in other women's professional leagues during the offseason, but a recent report indicated Wilson will be taking the offseason off.

According to Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, A'ja Wilson was offered over $1 million but declined to take the offseason off.

"Wilson was determined to take the Winter off," Friend wrote in his report. A source told Friend, "A'ja, honestly, she likes to rest her body, she doesn't want to play year-round."

The Unrivaled League is set to tip off in January, holding commitments from some of the WNBA's biggest stars. Along with Collier and Stewart, Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum and Brittney Griner are just three WNBA All-Stars set to suit up for Unrivaled in its inaugural season.

The league will feature a 36-player pool spread across six teams. Laces BC, Lunar Owls BC, Mist BC, Phantom BC, Rose BC and Vinyl BC are Unrivaled's six teams.

