"They'll come up with something new, it's ok": Angel Reese owns critics after bossing efficiency charts in 2025

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky earned their ninth win of the season with a 91-85 victory over the New York Liberty on Thursday. Reese kept up her dominant run with another double-double, shutting down critics as she bosses the efficiency charts in 2025.

Sharing a story of her performance, Reese shut down her haters with a short message.

"They Gon come up wit something new. It's OK. 😉," she wrote.

Reese's story was a response to her former LSU coach, Gary Redus, who highlighted her statistics for the game, claiming she was "killing" the efficiency debates after shooting 6-9.

"On 9 shots though @angelreese5?! You're killing their efficiency debates 😭," he said.

Angel Reese responds to her haters after Gary Redus highlights her efficiency (Source: Instagram/Angel Reese)

Reese answered her critics with an efficient double-double against the Liberty. Long questioned for her low shooting percentage and high shot volume, the forward silenced the noise by posting 21 points and 10 rebounds on fewer than 10 shot attempts against the defending champions.

In 2024, Reese averaged 12.3 shots per game, making 4.3. This year, she’s been more selective, taking 11.3 attempts while converting 5.1. That adjustment has lifted her efficiency, with her field goal percentage rising from 39.1% last season to 46.2% this year.

Even with the Sky struggling this season, Reese has shone in her sophomore year. She leads the league with 18 double-doubles, averaging 14.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Although it seems likely that the Sky will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year, they have a bonafide superstar in their ranks. To return to the postseason next season, they should focus on building their team around her.

Angel Reese opens up on frustrating season after the Sky's victory over the New York Liberty

The Chicago Sky ended their five-game slump with a win over the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Despite beating the reigning champions, the Sky are yet to win 10 games this term as they have endured a frustrating season.

Reese highlighted this during the post-game conference in New York.

"We don't take it for granted they are the champions, we came out and we punched, this is our second win against a top two team. Two teams that have been in the championship last year, so that's why it is so frustrating, because we know we can beat these teams," she said. (0:34 onwards)

Angel Reese and Co. are one of the few teams that have beaten the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty this season but remain second from the bottom in the standings in what's been a frustrating year.

