Minnesota Lynx's head coach Cheryl Reeve was suspended for Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday after storming at the referees during the final minute of Game 3. Reeve contested the referees' decision not to call a foul on Mercury's Alyssa Thomas after hitting the leg of Lynx's Napheesa Collier, who then turned the ball over. Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper has also expressed dismay about the WNBA referees, as he displayed support for Reeve. &quot;They don’t have the best officials at all! They’re calling games like AAU games. Sad,&quot; he wrote on X, replying to a post which saw Reeve berating the referees. Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINK@Rachel__Nichols They don’t have the best officials at all! They’re calling games like AAU games. SadCollier has been ruled out for Game 4 of the series following her tweaked ankle caused by the non-call in the fourth quarter. After Game 3, Reeve called out the league for letting the referees call a game during the WNBA semifinals, describing it as &quot;malpractice.&quot;“The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worth is f**king malpractice,” Reeve said during the post-game press conference.She also pointed out Collier's lack of free throws in the game as she shot zero attempts. As a team, the Lynx trailed the Mercury in free throws during the game, 21-11. “One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws. Zero...And she had five fouls. Zero free throws.&quot; Reeve said . &quot;She got her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out. And probably has a fracture.&quot;The Mercury dominated the Lynx in the fourth quarter, 21-9, to secure the eight-point win in Game 3, 84-76. The win put the Mercury on the cusp of the WNBA Finals. NBA Referees Association defends WNBA referees' call in controversial sequence during Game 3 The NBA Referees Association doubled down on the WNBA officials' call during the final minute of Game 3 between the Lynx and the Mercury, saying that it was right not to blow the whistle during Alyssa Thomas' steal on Collier. &quot;This is NOT a foul. Thomas legally gets to the ball and knocks the ball loose prior to any contact. The leg to leg contact is incidental once the ball is clearly loose. This was correctly judged in real time as a no call as were the subsequent technical fouls,&quot; it wrote in an X post. Game 4 is expected to be a heated affair as it tips off on Sunday, 8 p.m. Eastern time at the PHX Arena.