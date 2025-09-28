  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • "They’re calling games like AAU games": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate underlines sad WNBA reality as he backs Cheryl Reeve expressing strong emotions

"They’re calling games like AAU games": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate underlines sad WNBA reality as he backs Cheryl Reeve expressing strong emotions

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:16 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three - Source: Getty
Michael Jordan's ex-teammate underlines sad WNBA reality as he backs Cheryl Reeve in expressing strong emotions on refs - Source: Getty

Minnesota Lynx's head coach Cheryl Reeve was suspended for Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday after storming at the referees during the final minute of Game 3. Reeve contested the referees' decision not to call a foul on Mercury's Alyssa Thomas after hitting the leg of Lynx's Napheesa Collier, who then turned the ball over.

Ad

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper has also expressed dismay about the WNBA referees, as he displayed support for Reeve.

"They don’t have the best officials at all! They’re calling games like AAU games. Sad," he wrote on X, replying to a post which saw Reeve berating the referees.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Collier has been ruled out for Game 4 of the series following her tweaked ankle caused by the non-call in the fourth quarter.

After Game 3, Reeve called out the league for letting the referees call a game during the WNBA semifinals, describing it as "malpractice."

“The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worth is f**king malpractice,” Reeve said during the post-game press conference.
Ad

She also pointed out Collier's lack of free throws in the game as she shot zero attempts. As a team, the Lynx trailed the Mercury in free throws during the game, 21-11.

“One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws. Zero...And she had five fouls. Zero free throws." Reeve said . "She got her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out. And probably has a fracture."
Ad

The Mercury dominated the Lynx in the fourth quarter, 21-9, to secure the eight-point win in Game 3, 84-76.

The win put the Mercury on the cusp of the WNBA Finals.

NBA Referees Association defends WNBA referees' call in controversial sequence during Game 3

The NBA Referees Association doubled down on the WNBA officials' call during the final minute of Game 3 between the Lynx and the Mercury, saying that it was right not to blow the whistle during Alyssa Thomas' steal on Collier.

Ad
"This is NOT a foul. Thomas legally gets to the ball and knocks the ball loose prior to any contact. The leg to leg contact is incidental once the ball is clearly loose. This was correctly judged in real time as a no call as were the subsequent technical fouls," it wrote in an X post.
Ad

Game 4 is expected to be a heated affair as it tips off on Sunday, 8 p.m. Eastern time at the PHX Arena.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications