"They're coming for you Rickea Jackson" - WNBA fans amped over Aces' Queen Egbo flexing her dunk package

Las Vegas Aces center Queen Egbo turned a lot of heads after she showed off her dunking skills. The 24-year-old is preparing for her fourth season and is doing so in big fashion. The Aces' official Instagram account shared a video on Friday that caught a lot of attention.

Egbo dunked the ball not once but twice as she celebrated with coaches. She was fired up, and the social media team did the same for fans.

"What's better than one @queenegbo dunk?✌️ of 'em," the post was captioned.

The video sparked many reactions from fans, who didn't hesitate to hype up Queen Egbo and urged her to make this a habit during the 2025 WNBA season.

"damn everyone dunkin this year W girlies said we heard y'all," one fan commented

"So we dunking this season right?" another fan asked.

Others said seeing more in-game dunks would bring more attention to the league and wondered if A'ja Wilson would be the next to show off her dunking abilities.

"This would set Mandalay Bay on fire if this happen in game!!! We need that this year!!" one fan chimed in.

"Well, Well, Well...I'm sure Miss A'One is somewhere rubbing her palms together, excited about what's coming this season," another fan said.

A couple of fans remembered Rickea Jackson and joked by saying Egbo is targeting her.

"Yall ain't have to do Rickea like that," one fan said.

"They're coming for you Rickea," another fan commented.

Queen Egbo's dunking video comes after Seattle Storm rookie Dominique Malonga showed off her dunking skills on Tuesday.

With a couple of players already flexing their dunking abilities, there could be a few slams coming once the WNBA action begins in the middle of May.

Rickea Jackson has hilarious reaction to Queen Egbo's dunks

Rickea Jackson was among the large number of people who watched Queen Egbo dunk a basketball twice. The LA Sparks' soon-to-be second-year forward remembered that the Indiana Fever's newcomer, Sydney Colson, wished she was the first player to get dunked on in 2025 and tried to send Egbo Colson's way.

"Number 51 on Indiana fever said you could neverrrr do this on her. Personally, i would never take that disrespect. I think you should save it for that game 🤷🏽‍♀️," she tweeted on Friday.

The narrative around players being able or deciding to dunk the ball is bringing a lot of attention. Hopefully, this sparks more dunks during games instead of practice.

