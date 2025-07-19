"They're so cute I'm going to cry": WNBA fans absolutely adore Natasha Cloud for WAGTalk interview on gf Isabelle Harrison

WNBA fans couldn’t help but adore Natasha Cloud after her WAGTalk interview on girlfriend Isabelle Harrison. Cloud was interviewed on the WNBA orange carpet on Friday. The New York Liberty guard answered several questions about her girlfriend.Cloud correctly answered most questions, including naming her girlfriend’s alma mater, her father’s team in the NFL, her brother’s team in the NBA, her position on the court and more.At the end of the interview, Cloud was asked to reveal the name of her girlfriend; she sang Harrison’s name out while dancing.“Isabelle Harrison. Girl, I love you, don’t kill me for this interview.”Fans adored Cloud’s interview and have been reacting to clips of it on social media.“They're so cute I'm going to cry,” One fan said.Another fan said:Protect women in sports! @Loonaverse1LINKShe's soo cute omgA fan added:Shay Hines @ShayShines32LINKShe so in love and I love itSome fans called Natasha Cloud a teenager in love, while others were left shocked that Harrison has 12 siblings.One fan said:Daki Mack @docfestnolaLINKDamn. I associate Tash with hard on the court play. Now she out her smiling and happy like a teenager in love. Put that in check til the off season.One fan commented:Qua @JUSTQuaLINK12 siblings 🫣Cloud had arrived at the orange carpet to participate in the WNBA’s All-Star weekend. After her interview, the Liberty star went on to win the skills challenge, proving that she is one of the more skilled guards in the league.“You’re gonna get that house”: Natasha Cloud to Isabelle Harrison after winning $57,000 skills challenge bonusNatasha Cloud cleared Erica Wheeler’s time by 1.1 seconds to claim victory in the skills challenge on Friday. For her win, she was rewarded with a prize of $57,575. Cloud already had plans for the money.Speaking after the skills challenge, she told her girlfriend that she would keep her promise and now plans on using the money for a down payment on a house.“You’re gonna get that house,” Cloud said. “We’re really thankful for where our journeys have brought us and our careers brought us and this is just the next step.“So yeah, this is going to be money well spent.”Natasha Cloud has been stellar for the New York Liberty this season, averaging 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Cloud and Co. will return to action on Tuesday to face the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. This will be the fourth Fever-Liberty game of the season.