"They’re turnt": Fans go wild as Angel Reese flirtily dances with Courtney Williams during WNBA All-Star party

The WNBA All-Star weekend celebrations officially began with the Orange Carpet on Thursday, where selected players gathered at the Indiana Convention Center. Among them was the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, whose dance with Courtney Williams sent fans into a frenzy.A clip of the duo was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan as Williams twerked in front of Reese. This flirtatious dance drew a strong reaction from fans, as they went wild over the duo's jive.&quot;Ayoooooo they're turnt🤣,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;When is it gonna happen to me…or T,&quot; added another.&quot;When you woke up this morning did you think you would see Courtney Williams throwing a*s on Angel Reese? 😭😭🤣,&quot; remarked a third.&quot;The party is PARTYING!!!&quot; commented a fourth.Fans continued to react as the clip went viral.&quot;😭😭😭,&quot; a fan reacted.&quot;😭 not her turning fem for Angel,&quot; added a second.&quot;😂😂😂,&quot; commented a third.&quot;I love WNBA bruh😭,&quot; professed a fourth.Fans can expect to see more of the two together in the following days as Angel Reese and Courtney Williams team up during the weekend. The duo is a part of Team Collier and will look to take down Team Clark during the All-Star Game.Williams will also take part in the All-Star skills challenge, where she will go up against Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm), Erica Wheeler (Seattle Storm), Natasha Cloud (NY Liberty) and Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream).&quot;Every rebound is ours&quot;: Courtney Williams fired up after learning Angel Reese is her teammate during the All-Star gameMinnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams was hyped after learning she would be paired with Angel Reese during the All-Star weekend. The duo was picked by Napheesa Collier on her team as they take on Caitlin Clark and Co. in Indianapolis.Williams' reaction to teaming up with Reese was captured live as she was on stream with Natisha Hideman during the announcement.&quot;Oh, we got Angel?&quot; she said, clearly hyped. &quot;Every rebound is ours now, I know that. I can shoot however I want—because I know she’s gonna grab the boards. Believe it.&quot;Although Angel Reese and Courtney Williams were both selected for the All-Star Game, they won’t be in the starting lineup, having been named as reserves. Team Collier’s starting five features Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike.