"They tyrna kill us" - WNBA star Cheyenne Parker takes aim at food industry for carcinogenic chemicals 

WNBA standout Cheyenne Parker wasn't too happy to find out that a new study has linked common emulsifiers to an increased cancer risk. According to a study conducted in France, which looked at 92,000 adults, two common emulsifiers found in food make adults more susceptible to cancer.

The two emulsifiers, mono/diglycerides and carrageenan, reportedly elevate risk of cancer by a considerable amount. In the case of mono/diglycerides, women who frequently eat products that contain the substance have a 24% higher risk of cancer.

In men, the substances are associated with a 46% higher risk of prostate cancer. Similarly, women who frequently consume food with carrageenan have been found to have a 32% higher risk of breast cancer than those who don't.

According to a post shared by Atlanta Dream standout Cheyenne Parker, neither substance is a necessary additive. Nevertheless, food manufacturers have been using both to cut costs and cut down on the amount of real ingredients used in their products.

The post shared on Cheyenne Parker's Instagram story also showcased a variety of products that contain the two emulsifiers. From Fairlife protein drinks to Jif peanut butter and coffee-mate creamer, the number of products that contain mono/diglycerides, and carrageenan was extensive.

In response, Cheyenne Parker wrote:

"They tryna kill us...."

Check out the Instagram post she shared, as well as a screenshot of her reaction, below:

Cheyenne Parker - Instagram

Looking at Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream's season so far

This season, the Atlanta Dream have gotten off to a shaky start in the WNBA Eastern Conference. After finishing last season with a record of 19-21, the team has been unable to find their rhythm.

They are third in the Eastern Conference with a 7-10 record, but the WNBA doesn't seed teams by conference for the playoffs. When looking at the WNBA power rankings, the team is seventh, behind the 9-10 Phoenix Mercury in sixth and the 10-6 Las Vegas Aces in fifth.

In the case of Cheyenne Parker, the longtime WNBA vet has seen her numbers decline. Last season, over 40 games, she averaged 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, marking a career-high in both categories.

This season, though, Parker has struggled to find the same success, averaging just 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Moreover, she has also been shooting just 42.2% from the field, the lowest since her rookie season in 2015.

Parker and the Dream will be back in action later on Tuesday, when they face off against the Chicago Sky, where Parker spent the first six years of her career. The game will be one of the final seven for the team before the WNBA goes on the Olympic break, which, for the Dream, will last until Aug. 16.

