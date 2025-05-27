"They've got the hunger" - WNBA fans react to teammates Sonia Citron & Kiki Iriafen's competition leading ROTY chase

Washington Mystics newbies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are among the leaders for the 2025 Rookie of the Year award. The Mystics were fortunate enough to secure the third and fourth pick of this year's WNBA Draft. Because of that, they acquired a couple of the top three rookies in the league.

Ad

While Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings was expected to lead the rookie ladder this season, Sonia Citron is currently leading the charge. Throughout five games, she averaged 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. As for Kiki Iriafen, she's currently placed in third but is the only rookie to be averaging a double-double so far. Iriafen is averaging 13.8 ppg and 11.2 rpg.

With the Mystics being blessed with two of the best rookies this season, fans couldn't help but express their thoughts on Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Here's what some said on Reddit:

Ad

Trending

"Oh yeah, it's these two! They've got the hunger. They're hooping like vets and I'm here for it."

Comment byu/evans166 from discussion inwnba Expand Post

Ad

"It's good to see them both playing so well. I'm sure it's rare that two rookies start for a team that doesn't absolutely suck. I've been very impressed with them."

Comment byu/evans166 from discussion inwnba Expand Post

Ad

Here are other fan reactions on Reddit:

"I’ve never seen a ROTY race being fought in the same team. This is gonna be fun to watch," one said.

"These two have skillsets that seem tailor-made for not only their team but the W as a whole. Hard not to be invested in them and would love to see either of them win ROTY," another said.

Ad

"Such an amazing problem to have. Hashtag Blessed," one wrote.

"They definitely on track for rookie of the year for sure," another said.

Looking at Washington Mystics season so far with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen

Brittney Sykes has some much-needed help this season as the Washington Mystics acquired two of the best rookies in the 2025 WNBA draft. Since coming to Washington, Sykes was brought in to deliver the defensive efforts she's best known for. However, this season, it's quite different because she is now in command of the team.

Ad

Being Washington's leading scorer this season, averaging 22.3 points per game so far, Sykes is still in need of a helping hand to bring the Mystics back to the playoffs. The rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have done all they could so far to help Sykes achieve that goal.

Sonia Citron has proven to be the best rookie in the league so far, sitting on top of the rookie mountain. As for Kiki Iriafen, her dominance on the boards, mixed with a solid effort in scoring, has proven to be effective in placing her among the top three rookies.

The Washington Mystics are currently ninth in the W with a 2-3 record. While the playoffs will only feature the top eight teams in the league, there's still a long way to go before the conclusion of the regular season. Being in ninth place this early in the season isn't a bad spot to be in. They could easily climb the ladder and hopefully secure eighth to sixth place, if not higher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More