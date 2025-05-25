  • home icon
  "Mainstream media still isn't quite hip to women's sports": Sue Bird shares honest feelings on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese drama

"Mainstream media still isn't quite hip to women's sports": Sue Bird shares honest feelings on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese drama

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified May 25, 2025 17:21 GMT
Sue Bird makes glowing remarks about Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen
Sue Bird makes glowing remarks about Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen's stellar rookie run - Images via IMAGN

WNBA legend Sue Bird

was involved in a furious bust up with bitter rival Angel Reese during a game that sparked a WNBA racism investigation.

on Thursday via her podcast, joined in the conversation about the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese controversy. She shared her thoughts on how the media has covered the flagrant foul Clark committed on Reese.

"There was Caitlin's hard foul, which turned into a flagrant on Angel Reese, which sparked all the things that we dealt with last season," Bird said. "The league currently is investigating any racism that happened from the fans, or anything that was said.
"It's almost as if we didn't learn from last year that Twitter conversation turns into mainstream media conversation, because the mainstream media still isn't quite hip to women's sports, they're not quite understanding this world, this game, and are putting all kinds of narratives all over the place."

Caitlin Clark was awarded a flagrant foul after a physical play involving Angel Reese during their season opener on May 17. Reese wasn't happy with Clark's actions and confronted her after the play, leading to a technical foul being called on Reese.

The incident sparked debate among fans and players. The WNBA later issued a statement condemning racism and hate, as some fans allegedly made racial comments toward Reese during the game.

is an authority in the women's game. She isn't one to throw praise around lightly, but she's taken a liking to Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Sue Bird on a Friday episode of her podcast "Bird's Eye View with Sue Bird" made nice remarks about rookies Citron and Iriafen of the Mystics (0:40):

"I'm going to start this week with some rookies specifically out of Washington. These Mystic rookies have been, the've been doing their thing. ... You have to talk about Sonia Citron ... about Kiki Iriafen.
"Sonia, she's somebody that was highly regarded coming out of college. ... right now she's averaging 17 points on 65% shooting, 40% from three. Kiki, she's averaging 15 and a half points, nine rebounds, shooting 55% already."
Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen's time so far for the Washington Mystics has been impressive. During their debut in the 94-90 home win over the Atlanta Dream on May 16, Citron scored 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Kiki Iriafen scored 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting, ran the floor effectively and was rewarded with four trips to the free-throw line.

The Mystics have lost their last two games after winning their first two. Their last game was the 75-72 road loss against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Their next game is against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Sue Bird on the coverage of Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
