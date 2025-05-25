"Mainstream media still isn't quite hip to women's sports": Sue Bird shares honest feelings on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese drama

WNBA legend Sue Bird Sue Bird,

Ad

was involved in a furious bust up with bitter rival Angel Reese during a game that sparked a WNBA racism investigation.

on Thursday via her podcast, joined in the conversation about the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese controversy. She shared her thoughts on how the media has covered the flagrant foul Clark committed on Reese.

"There was Caitlin's hard foul, which turned into a flagrant on Angel Reese, which sparked all the things that we dealt with last season," Bird said. "The league currently is investigating any racism that happened from the fans, or anything that was said.

Ad

Trending

"It's almost as if we didn't learn from last year that Twitter conversation turns into mainstream media conversation, because the mainstream media still isn't quite hip to women's sports, they're not quite understanding this world, this game, and are putting all kinds of narratives all over the place."

Caitlin Clark was awarded a flagrant foul after a physical play involving Angel Reese during their season opener on May 17. Reese wasn't happy with Clark's actions and confronted her after the play, leading to a technical foul being called on Reese.

Ad

The incident sparked debate among fans and players. The WNBA later issued a statement condemning racism and hate, as some fans allegedly made racial comments toward Reese during the game.

is an authority in the women's game. She isn't one to throw praise around lightly, but she's taken a liking to Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Sue Bird on a Friday episode of her podcast "Bird's Eye View with Sue Bird" made nice remarks about rookies Citron and Iriafen of the Mystics (0:40):

Ad

"I'm going to start this week with some rookies specifically out of Washington. These Mystic rookies have been, the've been doing their thing. ... You have to talk about Sonia Citron ... about Kiki Iriafen.

"Sonia, she's somebody that was highly regarded coming out of college. ... right now she's averaging 17 points on 65% shooting, 40% from three. Kiki, she's averaging 15 and a half points, nine rebounds, shooting 55% already."

Ad

Ad

Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen's time so far for the Washington Mystics has been impressive. During their debut in the 94-90 home win over the Atlanta Dream on May 16, Citron scored 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Kiki Iriafen scored 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting, ran the floor effectively and was rewarded with four trips to the free-throw line.

The Mystics have lost their last two games after winning their first two. Their last game was the 75-72 road loss against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Their next game is against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Ad

Sue Bird on the coverage of Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More