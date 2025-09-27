  • home icon
  "This is why A'ja Wilson stinking it up": Fans react as Bam Adebayo shows up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Aces vs. Fever Game 3

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:53 GMT
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two - Source: Getty
On Friday, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces secured a 2-1 series lead in their semifinal showdown with the Indiana Fever. Wilson, however, had a rather inefficient shooting performance, going 6-for-20 from the field to finish with a subdued 13 points.

Some fans think that they have identified the source of the dip in the four-time WNBA MVP's performance. These fans pinned the blame on Wilson's boyfriend Bam Adebayo, who was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"THIS IS WHY A'JA STINKING IT UP BAM WHEN I CATCH U N**GAAAA," one fan tweeted.
Meanwhile, other fans were more preoccupied with ridiculing her subpar shooting clip and effort on defense.

"BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA, MVP," one fan commented. "I’d LOVE to sign up and play — and DOMINATE — in the W. Gen X (aka slow, old) and guarantee I’d shut her down."
Though Wilson missed way more than she made in this game, her teammates were able to carry the load on offense.

Jackie Young led the way with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. NaLyssa Smith had 16 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field, while Chelsea Gray contributed 15 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

The Aces shot 50.8% from the field and 40.0% from three-point territory, while limiting the Fever to a 35.6% shooting clip. Las Vegas, however, will have to address the rebounding deficiency in this game, as they were outworked by Indiana 39-26 on the boards.

A'ja Wilson achieves playoff milestone despite shooting struggles in Game 3 vs Fever

Wilson, however, made sure that her presence would be felt on the defensive end. In doing so, she achieved yet another milestone, this time in terms of postseason numbers.

By registering three blocks in Game 3 of the Aces-Fever series, Wilson surpassed Brittney Griner to become third all time in playoff blocks.

If the Aces go on to win this series, Wilson will have a chance to record 10 more playoff blocks and dethrone Candace Parker for second all time on the list. Meanwhile, perched on top is Lisa Leslie, who logged 132 rejections in her playoff career.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

