"This is why A'ja Wilson stinking it up": Fans react as Bam Adebayo shows up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Aces vs. Fever Game 3

On Friday, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces secured a 2-1 series lead in their semifinal showdown with the Indiana Fever. Wilson, however, had a rather inefficient shooting performance, going 6-for-20 from the field to finish with a subdued 13 points.Some fans think that they have identified the source of the dip in the four-time WNBA MVP's performance. These fans pinned the blame on Wilson's boyfriend Bam Adebayo, who was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.&quot;THIS IS WHY A'JA STINKING IT UP BAM WHEN I CATCH U N**GAAAA,&quot; one fan tweeted.nunia @nuniabusinessLINKshe needs to restrict him to watching on tv at home idk this is treacheroustbadrich @sbadbrichLINKN**ga stay homeMeanwhile, other fans were more preoccupied with ridiculing her subpar shooting clip and effort on defense.&quot;BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA, MVP,&quot; one fan commented. &quot;I’d LOVE to sign up and play — and DOMINATE — in the W. Gen X (aka slow, old) and guarantee I’d shut her down.&quot;Rock/Hard Place @txtarheeldadLINKBWAHAHAHAHAHAHA, MVP 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️. I’d LOVE to sign up and play — and DOMINATE — in the W. Gen X (aka slow, old) and guarantee I’d shut her downamerican patriot @Taurus9055LINKWatching her has been painful. All she does is flopsBillyPMS🏀🏈⚾️ @Billy_PMSLINKDamn I hv her for 20+ she shooting bricksAlan Barcoff The Governor!! @alanbarcoffLINKMVP.......................Most Vile PersonThough Wilson missed way more than she made in this game, her teammates were able to carry the load on offense.Jackie Young led the way with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. NaLyssa Smith had 16 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field, while Chelsea Gray contributed 15 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.The Aces shot 50.8% from the field and 40.0% from three-point territory, while limiting the Fever to a 35.6% shooting clip. Las Vegas, however, will have to address the rebounding deficiency in this game, as they were outworked by Indiana 39-26 on the boards.A'ja Wilson achieves playoff milestone despite shooting struggles in Game 3 vs FeverWilson, however, made sure that her presence would be felt on the defensive end. In doing so, she achieved yet another milestone, this time in terms of postseason numbers.By registering three blocks in Game 3 of the Aces-Fever series, Wilson surpassed Brittney Griner to become third all time in playoff blocks.If the Aces go on to win this series, Wilson will have a chance to record 10 more playoff blocks and dethrone Candace Parker for second all time on the list. Meanwhile, perched on top is Lisa Leslie, who logged 132 rejections in her playoff career.