"This is why they were attacking Caitlin Clark" - WNBA Twitter sparks debate over WNBPA members representing teams accused of discrimination

Discussions on WNBA Twitter have ignited debates about Caitlin Clark and WNBPA, the league’s players' association, following new allegations of player mistreatment. This week, a report emerged alleging bullying by the Seattle Storm coaching staff toward players.

On Saturday, the Chicago Sun-Times published an article detailing claims of harassment and bullying tied to player performance during practices and games in the 2024 WNBA season. The WNBPA confirmed the allegations but declined to provide specifics.

One X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out perceived irony within the WNBPA’s leadership, specifically naming its president, Storm star Nneka Ogwumike:

“Lol so let me get this right, the wnbpa's president (Nneka), first vice president (Kelsey Plum), vice president (Alysha Clark) are all playing and representing teams facing multiple allegations of discrimination? Like this can't be real.”

Ogwumike is part of the Storm, while Plum and Alysha Clark are associated with the Las Vegas Aces, a team already under scrutiny. Former Aces player Dearica Hamby filed a lawsuit alleging the team failed to honor commitments, including paying her daughter's school tuition and providing housing for childcare assistance during away games.

Hamby sought an investigation through the WNBPA in January 2023. The WNBA found the Aces violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits, penalizing them by revoking their 2025 first-round draft pick and suspending coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay.

Some fans accused the WNBPA leadership of deflecting criticism by “attacking” Caitlin Clark in the past. One said:

“When you allow the insane criminals to run the asylum,” the fan said. “This is why they were attacking Caitlin Clark and this is the best thing that could have happened to the league it's Caitlin Clark showing up and all the f**kery revealed people had to endure.”

There were two incidents this year when the WNBPA focused on Clark: first when WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert suggested the league was benefiting from a Black vs. white rivalry between Angel Reese and Clark, and second when the WNBPA criticized a WNBA reporter for asking Sun guard DiJonai Carrington about an incident involving Clark.

“They dont have no smoke for that but they wanna open their mouths speaking on Indiana Fever fans & the Fever organization demanding that the Fever denounce their own fans …. They quiet on this , the same way they were quiet when one of their peers Dearica Hamby sued the darlings of the W the Las Vegas aces,” one said.

“It can be real and it is real because they are all nothing but hypocrites. calling yourself an activist league while facing constant allegations of abuse is a total contradiction. and none of them seem to see it,” another added.

Other comments of WNBA fans highlighted frustrations with the WNBPA’s approach to leadership and accountability.

"Which makes their grandstanding mutli page memo at the end of the season even more ridiculous. New eyes exposed them and showed everyone how unprofessional and messy this league has been," one said.

"No wonder nothing good happen w the union,” another added.

“(Alysha Clark) and (Nneka Ogwumike) are a f**king joke hypocrites had a problem with a reporter asking a legit question but not their coaches abusing players,” another said.

Looking at WNBA issues involving the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Seattle Storm investigation stems from multiple player complaints.

“A law firm hired by the team is looking into accusations of alleged harassment and bullying by the coaching staff tied to on-court performance during the 2024 season,” the report quoted an anonymous source as saying.

“The allegations stem from incidents that happened at practice and during games. An email from the law firm, obtained by the Sun-Times, showed the investigation has been active for at least two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Dearica Hamby, now with the LA Sparks, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Aug. 12. Hamby seeks both compensatory and punitive damages, claiming the Aces traded her to the Sparks after she announced her pregnancy.

She alleged that after her disclosure, the Aces staff’s treatment of her shifted dramatically, including questioning her commitment to the team.

