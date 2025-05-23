"This Barbie is broken" - WNBA fans troll Angel Reese's 0-for-8 shooting night in horrendous loss to Liberty

Angel Reese had a rough night on Thursday as the Chicago Sky suffered a 99-74 loss to the defending champions New York Liberty. Some WNBA fans trolled the Sky star, who went 0-for-8 from the field, and finished with just two points in 27 minutes.

Reese and the Sky played their second game of the season following a disappointing 35-point loss to the Indiana Fever in their opener. She did grab 12 rebounds, eight of which were offensive, but also had five turnovers.

It was a bad performance overall, especially in the second quarter when they were limited to nine points. The Sky looked better on offense this time around, but they still lacked a primary scoring option and a real point guard.

WNBA fans trolled Angel Reese after her horrendous performance, with some even pointing out one of her sequences in the first quarter. She grabbed five offensive rebounds, four of which were from her misses, before finally passing the ball.

"This Barbie is broken," a fan wrote.

"Girl's out here snatching rebounds like exes snatch hoodies," one fan joked.

"But she wants to make the same money as LeBron," another fan commented.

"Thought this was a fake statline," a fan claimed.

"Kinda plays like Dennis Rodman ngl, and I mean that as a compliment," one fan tweeted.

"Putting up Kevon Looney numbers," another fan remarked.

The Chicago Sky are 0-2 to start the season, and they'll be under a microscope because of Angel Reese's star power, regardless of her performance. Coach Tyler Marsh has a lot on his plate early, though they have plenty of time to figure things out.

Angel Reese and Chicago Sky make history in loss to Liberty

Angel Reese and Chicago Sky make history in loss to Liberty. (Photo: IMAGN)

As mentioned above, Angel Reese had a terrible offensive performance in the Chicago Sky's 99-74 loss to the New York Liberty. It was the first time in Reese's career that she failed to make a field goal. Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart were on her grill all night.

Reese went to the free-throw line six times but only made two of them. The Sky also became the first team in WNBA history to lose by a combined 60 points in their first two games of the season, as per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

The Sky have a chance for redemption on Sunday when they visit the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena.

