"This chapter closes": Sonia Citron's $91,981 teammate hints at Washington Mystics exit with candid post

QSonia Citron’s teammate with the Washington Mystics, Shakira Austin hinted about her exit with a candid post on Instagram on Tuesday. Austin is entering restricted free agency after the 2025 season.“This chapter closes, but my story’s still being written. Grateful.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Washington Mystics have reportedly signaled that they want to retain her. They view her as part of their young core moving forward, while she herself has made statements indicating uncertainty about her future with Washington.After the Mystics traded Brittney Sykes to Seattle and Aaliyah Edwards to Connecticut, Austin was reportedly hurt emotionally by those moves. She posted her disappointment on social media.Because Shakira Austin, who earns a base salary of $91,981, is a restricted free agent, she could sign an offer sheet with another team. However, the Mystics would have the right to match.The former Ole Miss star ended the season with averages of 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Additionally, she shot 46.5% from the field and 13.% from the 3-point line.What’s next for the Washington Mystics?The Washington Mystics missed the postseason after finishing the regular season 16-28. They’re in a rebuild mode as their younger players, notably Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, had strong rookie seasons. Their rookies got All-Star and All-Rookie honors, and are under contract through at least the next couple of years.Sonia Citron #22 and Kiki Iriafen #44 of the Washington Mystics interact during the first half of the game against the Golden State Valkyries at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. - Source: GettyWhile retaining Shakira Austin will be a priority, they hold multiple promising young players and control several draft picks. They have three first-round picks, including in 2026, in their possession, and several veterans may be on the way out, either via trade, non-renewal, or not being re-signed, as part of the transition to a younger core.Washington will need to negotiate and decide whether to match any offer Austin gets or possibly trade her if she or they feel the fit isn’t optimal. However, retaining her seems probable, but the offer has to be compelling as her health and future upside will figure heavily in contract strategy.Because so many younger players are signed long-term, the Mystics have some cap room or at least some flexibility to add pieces. Veteran leadership or defensive specialists might be targeted.