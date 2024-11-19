"This is disgusting and nasty" - WNBA fans call out Paige Bueckers for silence over Arike Ogunbowale backlash

On Sunday, the Dallas Wings won the WNBA lottery and will have the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, also known as the Paige Bueckers sweepstakes. While the draft is still several months away, the expectation is the Wings will select Bueckers on April 14.

In response to the Wings getting the top pick in the draft, Arike Ogunbowale posted on X, expressing her excitement. This led to social media users posting jokes alleging Ogunbowale doesn't pass enough, which some fans feel Bueckers needs to address.

Ogunbowale responded to fans on X Tuesday amid the criticism and jokes.

"idk why people don’t realize i never cared like not to b insensitive but I’m healthy, VERY happy, & get paid to hoop. & most importantly extremely blessed by God."

Considering the two are likely to be teammates, fans called on the UConn standout to speak up about the situation.

"Paige needs to gather her booklets up and tell them to chill. It’s disgusting that they’ve been harassing a black woman like this. This is disgusting and nasty and she has to speak up now." - One wrote

"Paige needs to get her fans in check" - Another added

"Notebook's fans are wild, ya'll will be a great duo." - One wrote

Some fans defended Ogunbowale.

"They’ll be on the Arike bandwagon next season" - One wrote

"Anyone who doesn’t think Arike is a great teammate just doesn’t watch the games. Every player in the league would be lucky to be wearing the same jersey as her." - Another added

"They are going to quickly realize you are one of the best vets for PB to have. Can’t wait for this duo!!" - One wrote

Will Bueckers join Ogunbowale in Dallas, or return to college for another year in hopes of going elsewhere?

While the Wings have the first pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, there's no guarantee Bueckers will be available. Following the 2024-25 season, Bueckers could decide to return to UConn for another year.

The big question, of course, is whether or not she will. According to a report from ESPN's Michael Voepel, in an ideal world, Bueckers would have wanted the LA Sparks to have the No. 1 pick. Had LA gotten the top pick in the draft, Bueckers would have had a chance to play alongside another young star in Cameron Brink.

While she's given no indication either way regarding her plans, Bueckers has the option to come back to college despite many predicting she will declare for the draft.

Both the Wings and the Sparks are coming off a tough season. Ogunbowale and the Wings went just 9-3, while the Sparks went 8-32 with Brink's season cut short due to an injury.

It will be interesting to see how things play out, and whether or not Bueckers decides to declare for the draft.

