  "This is why he felt comfortable enough to harass Angel Reese": Fans react to WNBA Commissioner following Dave Portnoy on X

"This is why he felt comfortable enough to harass Angel Reese": Fans react to WNBA Commissioner following Dave Portnoy on X

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:14 GMT
"This is why he felt comfortable enough to harass Angel Reese": Fans react to WNBA Commissioner following Dave Portnoy on X (Source: Imagn)
"This is why he felt comfortable enough to harass Angel Reese": Fans react to WNBA Commissioner following Dave Portnoy on X (Source: Imagn)

Fans were upset Monday after learning WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert followed Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on X. Portnoy, a vocal Caitlin Clark supporter, has repeatedly taken jabs at Angel Reese. The move sparked backlash, with many voicing their annoyance online.

Engelbert, following Portnoy on Twitter, was reported by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) as he shared a screenshot of the Commissioner's following list.

"Stay classy commish @CathyEngelbert," the fan captioned the post.
This tweet caused a massive uproar among fans who retweeted and commented on the post.

"And if say this why he felt comfortable enough to harass Angel then what," a fan wrote.
"Sooo gross. You know she wants to be buddies with the Chosen Ones best friend," another added.
"Ohhhhhhhh this makes a lot of sense," remarked a third.
"He's simply an internet troll for "bros." The only reason he's taken somewhat seriously is that he "rates" pizza or something....and has the support of the bro network," replied a fourth.
Despite many being infuriated by the revelation, not all fans were against Engelbert following Portnoy.

"If you don’t want ppl like Dave Portnoy near the WNBA then you don’t want the players getting paid more money. You can’t stay in your own bubble and expect to break out of it.He treats the WNBA players he doesn’t like no different than he treats NFL or NBA players he doesn’t like," a fan retorted.
"She’s the commissioner of a professional sports league and he runs a major sports media company. It’s not that deep," expressed a second.

Dave Portnoy explains his issue with Angel Reese after Ryan Clark name-drops him while speaking of RGIII saga

Dave Portnoy offered a detailed explanation of his issue with Angel Reese in May after former NFL star Ryan Clark name-dropped him during his podcast. The former Steeler mentioned Portnoy as one of the haters, alongside Robert Griffin III, after the latter had a public spat with Reese.

Portnoy expressed his dislike towards Reese was purely based on his support for Caitlin Clark and nothing more.

"I can’t believe I’m ranting about this again, but everyone’s still talking Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, racism,” Portnoy said. “Ryan Clark made a video attacking RG3 the other day and name-dropped me in the process.
“I say hating in the sports sense,” Portnoy added. “Like, you hate your rival — I hated Peyton Manning. Red Sox fans hate Yankee fans. Fever fans, Caitlin fans, should hate Angel Reese.”
The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark stems from their college days and has continued in the WNBA.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Krutik Jain
