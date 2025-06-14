"This girl is her own worst enemy" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese embracing 'mebounds' troll with TikTok video

Angel Reese has undoubtedly established herself as one of the premier superstars in the WNBA. She has become more than a basketball player for a lot of fans because of her off-court modeling and fashion endeavours.

However, with immense fame comes immense criticism. The Chicago Sky star has been at the center of scrutiny for a long time, and she has embraced it well by ignoring her haters or sometimes slamming them down with her remarks.

On Saturday, an Angel Reese fan page on X shared a TikTok video of the Sky star slamming the trolls who came up with the "Mebound" term. It described Reese as a player who collected rebounds off her own missed shots.

Reese embraced the trolls and the term in the TikTok video and made snide remarks against them while stating that she might trademark the troll term. However, some fans still trolled the Sky star in the post's comment section.

"This girl is her own worst enemy. She would pose holding two handfuls of dog sh*t if it got her photo taken or some attention. 🤦," One fan said.

"All your 'Mebounds' are mostly from your own missed layups. Your under the basket miss ratio is off the charts," another fan said.

"lol same person days ago was crying and seeking sympathy about this same thing during press conference. SMH," another fan said.

While some fans trolled her, others showed support for Angel Reese and her decision to trademark the troll term.

"I freaking love her 🤣🤣🤣🤣clock it Angel. I’ll wear anything you make that says MeBounds!!! @Reese10Angel yes girl," one fan said.

"She's about to trademark mebounds! She smart asl her haters gonna keep her rich," another fan said.

"Angel said lemme spin that into a check😭😭 respect," another fan said.

Angel Reese is not having a great run this season. The Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year had one of the best double-double records and averaged a double-double for her entire rookie season.

However, this season she has just managed to score only four double-doubles in the nine games she played. She is averaging 10.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo expresses support for Ariel Atkins' decision to defend Angel Reese

Angel Reese has been at the center of criticism since the start of the season, mainly because of the poor performance of her team. After Sky's 85-66 blowout loss to the NY Liberty, a reporter had asked a non-basketball question to the Sky star during the press conference.

Reese's teammate Ariel Atkins decided to step in to defend her team's star after hearing the question. She advised the reporter to ask only basketball-related questions.

The video of Atkins' action went viral on social media, and when Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came across it, he appreciated Atkins' actions.

"That’s a great teammate right there💯💪🏾" Antetokounmpo said.

The Chicago Sky are in a pretty poor state in the league right now. They have a 2-7 record and are the 12th-seeded team in the standings. Reese and the squad need to level up their game because if their poor form continues, they can say goodbye to their playoff dreams.

