  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • “This is what I do”: Ariel Atkins reveals Angel Reese’s uber-confident tone on her underrated passing skills

“This is what I do”: Ariel Atkins reveals Angel Reese’s uber-confident tone on her underrated passing skills

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jun 30, 2025 15:06 GMT
Ariel Atkins reveals Angel Reese&rsquo;s confidence in her passing ability
Ariel Atkins reveals Angel Reese’s confidence in her passing ability (Credits: Getty)

Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins said that she's impressed by Angel Reese’s passing ability. Reese primarily plays as a center and is averaging 11.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season.

Ad

Despite playing close to the rim, Reese has exceptional court vision and gets her teammates involved, dishing out 3.6 assists per game. When asked about the growth she has seen in Reese's game, Atkins couldn’t help but be excited over the LSU alum’s passing ability.

“I think she continues to get better. I think with both of our bigs, my most exciting thing about how young they are is their passing ability. They have the vision to make certain type of passes,” Atkins told Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“You’ll see her make a pass, and you’re kind of like, ‘Where did that come from?’ For her, she’s like, ‘This is what I do.’ So it’s exciting to watch that part of her game grow. She’s continuing to be able to stay physical. She’s always been a physical player. And she’s getting better with her finishing.”
Ad
Ad

Reese’s playmaking has improved since her rookie season. In 2024, she recorded 1.9 assists per game and is now up to 3.6.

She also recorded her first triple-double against the Connecticut Sun on June 14. Her passing ability was on full display, as she finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists with only two turnovers.

Angel Reese recorded her fourth straight 15+ rebound game on Sunday

After starting her season on a cold streak, Angel Reese has come to life in June. She has been exceptional over the last four games, grabbing 16+ rebounds in all four.

Ad
Ad

Here’s a closer look at her numbers during this historic stretch:

  • 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists vs. LA Sparks (June 29)
  • 17 points, 18 rebounds and two assists vs. Golden State Valkyries (June 27)
  • 18 points, 17 rebounds and six assists vs. LA Sparks (June 24)
  • 10 points, 19 rebounds and four assists vs. Atlanta Dream (June 22)

At the pace she’s going, Angel Reese has a good shot of surpassing A’ja Wilson’s single-season rebound record. The Chicago Sky return to the court to take on the Minnesota Lynx on July 6.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications