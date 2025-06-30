“This is what I do”: Ariel Atkins reveals Angel Reese’s uber-confident tone on her underrated passing skills

Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins said that she's impressed by Angel Reese’s passing ability. Reese primarily plays as a center and is averaging 11.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season.
Despite playing close to the rim, Reese has exceptional court vision and gets her teammates involved, dishing out 3.6 assists per game. When asked about the growth she has seen in Reese's game, Atkins couldn’t help but be excited over the LSU alum’s passing ability.
“I think she continues to get better. I think with both of our bigs, my most exciting thing about how young they are is their passing ability. They have the vision to make certain type of passes,” Atkins told Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina.
“You’ll see her make a pass, and you’re kind of like, ‘Where did that come from?’ For her, she’s like, ‘This is what I do.’ So it’s exciting to watch that part of her game grow. She’s continuing to be able to stay physical. She’s always been a physical player. And she’s getting better with her finishing.”
Reese’s playmaking has improved since her rookie season. In 2024, she recorded 1.9 assists per game and is now up to 3.6.
She also recorded her first triple-double against the Connecticut Sun on June 14. Her passing ability was on full display, as she finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists with only two turnovers.
Angel Reese recorded her fourth straight 15+ rebound game on Sunday
After starting her season on a cold streak, Angel Reese has come to life in June. She has been exceptional over the last four games, grabbing 16+ rebounds in all four.
Here’s a closer look at her numbers during this historic stretch:
- 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists vs. LA Sparks (June 29)
- 17 points, 18 rebounds and two assists vs. Golden State Valkyries (June 27)
- 18 points, 17 rebounds and six assists vs. LA Sparks (June 24)
- 10 points, 19 rebounds and four assists vs. Atlanta Dream (June 22)
At the pace she’s going, Angel Reese has a good shot of surpassing A’ja Wilson’s single-season rebound record. The Chicago Sky return to the court to take on the Minnesota Lynx on July 6.