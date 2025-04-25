"THIS IS A NEW Era": Lifetime Bears fan Candace Parker hyped with Chicago's NFL draft night move

Candace Parker, a lifetime Chicago Bears fan, joined thousands of fans who watched the 2025 NFL draft. After getting the No. 1 pick in 2024, the Bears were locked in on the 10th spot this year. They threw a curveball by grabbing Colston Loveland, a former star from the University of Michigan.

Parker promptly went on Instagram to react to the pick:

“DA BEARS COME ON THIS IS A NEW Era"

Candace Parker reacts on Thursday to the Chicago Bears draft day move. [photo: @candaceparker/IG]

Most mock drafts had the Bears trading up to get former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. A few scouts also predicted the team to get Tyler Warren, considered by most to be the best tight end in the 2025 draft class.

The Bears did not agree with what the NFL insiders and scouts thought. They got Loveland, who could carve a key role in Ben Johnson’s offense. Johnson, previously the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, loves using tight ends in his sets. The coach utilized Lions star Sam LaPorta all over the field during his stint at Ford Field.

Candace Parker was excited after the Chicago Bears got Caleb Williams (1), Rome Odunze (9), Kiran Amegadije (75) and Tory Taylor (122) last year. Despite the marquee additions, the team ended the season with a 5-12 record. Parker is hopeful another year from Williams and the drafting of Colston Loveland will usher in a new era at Soldier Field.

Candace Parker once rued about the Chicago Bears’ mistake of not drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017

The Chicago Bears had the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. They used it on former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The second quarterback to fall off the board was Patrick Mahomes, who the Kansas City Chiefs moved up to get.

In March this year, a video of Mahomes throwing an 80-yard pass during his Texas Tech pro day surfaced. Candace Parker wrote on Instagram:

“How did the Bears watch this and not draft @patrickmahomes”

Since drafting Trubisky, the Bears have reached the playoffs just twice. Meanwhile, Mahomes has created a dynasty in Kansas with three Super Bowls in five appearances.

Parker is hoping the Bears have finally gotten over the mistake of not taking Patrick Mahomes. The arrival of Caleb Williams last year and the addition of Colston Loveland in 2025 could herald a new era in Chicago.

